Patriots add Devine Ozigbo, Thakarius Keyes to practice squad amid series of moves

The New England Patriots announced the additions of running back Devine Ozigbo and cornerback Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes to the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Both had visited for workouts since the start of the week.

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Nebraska product, who was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin November, has appeared in 21 NFL games through two stints with both teams. Over that span, Ozigbo stands with 11 carries for 25 yards and 13 catches for 72 yards. His arrival follows New England’s placement of running back J.J. Taylor on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Keyes, 24, entered the the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 draft at No. 237 overall. He was awarded off waivers to the Indianapolis Colts at the roster deadline in September. Through 12 appearances and one start, the former Tulane corner has recorded nine tackles while playing 87 snaps on defense and 87 snaps on special teams.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots released defensive tackle Niles Scott from the practice squad.

Scott, 26, had signed on Thanksgiving. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Frostburg State made previous stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

New England visits Buffalo for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff next Monday at Highmark Stadium.