Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Bills ahead of Week 13

The Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff includes former New England Patriots names in Brian Daboll, Ryan Wendell and Leonard Johnson.

But an additional three names reside between the active roster and practice squad in Orchard Park.

Here’s a glance through those player connections heading into Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

BUFFALO

Jake Kumerow, wide receiver — Two years after entering the NFL undrafted with the Cincinnati Bengals, Kumerow made his way to Foxborough for a two-week stint on the practice squad in the fall of 2017. Following his release, the Wisconsin-Whitewater alum joined the Green Bay Packers and caught 20 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns before departing at the 2020 roster deadline. He then landed on the Buffalo practice squad at its formation, twice serving as an elevation last season before signing to the 53 in December and re-signing on a futures pact in January. The 29-year-old Kumerow has appeared in nine games this campaign, seeing 66 percent of the snaps on special teams.

Kahale Warring, tight end — Signed to Buffalo’s practice squad in September, Warring logged three days with New England in August. The No. 86 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft had been claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans after spending his rookie campaign on injured reserve and appearing in seven games to catch three passes for 35 yards as a sophomore. Warring would then be awarded to the Indianapolis Colts, who had previously put in a claim for the 24-year-old San Diego State product but stood with the lower waiver priority. He made his Bills debut with three offensive downs on Halloween.

Jamil Douglas, guard — The Patriots signed Douglas to the practice squad in October 2016, and the former Miami Dolphins fourth-round draft pick remained there on the way to earning a Super Bowl LI ring. Douglas would be waived by New England the following September. Tours with three organizations followed before the Arizona State Sun Devil agreed to terms with the Bills in April. Douglas began the regular season on the scout team before signing to Buffalo’s active roster in November. He made his debut on Thanksgiving. The 29-year-old interior lineman has played in 47 career games, starting 11.