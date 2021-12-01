New England Patriots links 12/01/21 - Keys to the Pats’ six-game win streak: Turnovers & field position

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad; Release DL Niles Scott.
- Mike Dussalt previews the huge divisional Monday night clash with the Bills: Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?
- Press Conferences: Josh McDaniels - Cam Achord - Jerod Mayo.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans. (1.31 min. video)
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the Tennessee Titans. (4.25 min. video)
- Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a perfect stiff arm. (1.24 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Notebook: Pats need Mac Jones, offense to execute better in scoring zone.
- Zack Cox relays Bill Belichick’s two keys to the Patriots’ six-game winning streak: Turnovers and field position.
- Dave D’Onofrio considers whether the Patriots are really this good: Favorable timing and injury luck have factored into New England’s 6-game winning streak, but how much should that matter?
- Dakota Randall suggests the Patriots’ surge should change how we view the losses against the Bucs and Cowboys.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 15 Observations from Week 12: Titans vs Patriots. 1. This was a game of too many missed opportunities. MVP Nick Folk was 5 of 6 on FGs (one was 53 yards and the miss was 52 yards). Mac Jones missed a wide-open Hunter Henry for a TD with a 1:02 left in the second quarter. The Patriots were 1 for 3 in the Red Zone.
- Zack Cox highlights Josh McDaniels’ simple solution to combat defensive wrinkles that succeed in disrupting Mac Jones: “Block ‘em.”
- Zack Cox examines Mac Jones’ uneven yet encouraging performance against the Titans.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) Mac Jones emerging as offensive Rookie of the Year favorite.
- Karen Guregian relays Josh McDaniels putting Mac Jones’ performance against the Titans in perspective.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The Patriots were lucky to land Mac Jones when they did, because the 2022 draft class lacks QB talent.
- Nick O’Malley spotlights how Brian Hoyer has helped mentor Mac Jones; When the veteran QB speaks, ‘he’s got everyone’s ear.’
- Zack Cox explains why Kendrick Bourne has been the NFL’s best 2021 receiver signing.
- Zack Cox notes Rhamondre Stevenson learned this important lesson early for the Patriots: Bringing his best each and every day, ‘In the NFL, you can’t take a day off’.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Spotlight on Judon: Matt Judon has hit the ceiling and danced upon it.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Even without a succession plan for J.C. Jackson, the Patriots aren’t likely to pay him.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 12 report card: Turnovers key big win over Tennessee.
- Tom Westerholm describes the jubilant Patriots locker room celebrating after beating the Titans, and Drew Bledsoe congratulating Mac Jones.
- CBS Boston was amused by Bill Belichick stiff-arming Kendrick Bourne in the locker room celebration.
- Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots worked out former Saints running back Devine Ozigbo amid depth concerns.
- Karen Guregian mentions how Josh Allen’s ability to run off script, or even with designed plays, has been a significant edge against most teams.
- Karen Guregian notes Bills head coach Sean McDermott cited all the moves the Patriots made in the offseason both in free agency and the draft, and lauded Bill Belichick for the team’s rise.
- Hayden Bird discusses eight things we learned from Episode 3 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena.’ Mike Vrabel and Tedy Bruschi joined Brady to recall the 2004 season. /Series is well done so far. Loved reliving the Cory Dillon year.
- Alexandra Francisco tells the story of how even nine years later, Devin McCourty is helping one family keep their son’s legacy alive after passing away from cancer at age 18.
- Michael Hurley says this Seahawks era appears to have ended with a Russell Wilson goal-line interception.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the Pats sixth straight victory vs. the Titans. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Adam Teicher (ESPN) Why the NFL in 2021 feels more balanced — and unpredictable — than ever before.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12 of 2021 season. Patriots: They’re the most balanced team in the AFC. Mac Jones is efficient and getting better. They spread the ball around. And J.C. Jackson and their defense keep suffocating opponents. Who can’t they beat right now?
- Monte Perez (NutsandBoltsSports) Five things we learned about Week 12 in the NFL. 1. Who is the best team in the AFC East?
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL schedule flexes: 49ers-Bengals Week 14 matchup now late afternoon, Packers-Ravens Week 15 game also moved.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Grading NFL’s next generation of quarterbacks: Down week for young passers except Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa. Mac Jones: D+
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Week 13 rookie power rankings.
- David Carr (NFL,com) NFL offensive player rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy G.
- Kyle Koster (TheBigLead) New England Patriots dynasty back?
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: We’re seeing growth in his ability to process the opponent.
- Staff (The Onion) Critics claim Mac Jones just product of being talented quarterback in system with elite defense and coaching.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Sean McDermott: We collectively have to raise our game with Tre’Davious White out.
- Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN) Relieved Buffalo Bills remove linemen Star Lotulelei, Spencer Brown from COVID-19 list.
- Patrik Walker (CBS Sports) NFL coach hot seat rankings entering Week 13: David Culley can’t gain traction, Matt Rhule stumbling.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Top NFL coaches are moving toward $25 million.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) 79 NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 in November.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 13 picks: Steelers shock Ravens to stay alive in AFC North race, Patriots upset Bills on Monday night 23-20.
