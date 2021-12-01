Join us tonight at 7 p.m. ET for the week 13 episode of ‘3 and Out!’

Welcome back to “3 and Out!”

“3 and Out!” is a weekly segment show airing on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET, where two guests will join Ryan Keiran to recap the previous week, preview the coming week, participate in some fun segments before ending in the “Pick Six Trivia Competition” — a fun and interactive segment that will put our contestants’ knowledge of the New England Patriots and anything else up to the test.

Last episode, Keagan managed to take down Spags in overtime, winning 7-6 that saw every question end in a correct answer. Our season standings are as follows:

Pat Lane: 4-0 (18 points) Mark Schofield: 1-0 (2 points) Keagan Stiefel: 4-1 (25 points) Brian Phillips: 1-4 (13 points) The Audience: 0-2 (6 points) Ryan Spagnoli: 0-3 (9 points)

This week, Brian takes on audience member Dave Latham!

Follow and subscribe to Pats Pulpit on Twitch and YouTube and follow @PatsPulpit, @Ryan_Keiran, @BPhillips_SB, and @DLPatsThoughts on Twitter!

Click the links above to follow the Pulpit on all of our platforms, and turn post notifications on so you don’t miss a stream.