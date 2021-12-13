Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 14 Monday Night Football

Welcome to Monday Night Football, and the final game of Week 14. So far, it was a quiet yet successful weekend for the New England Patriots, who enjoyed their bye and also saw their closest AFC East rivals fall to 7-6.

Tonight’s contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams will not have that direct an impact on the Patriots, but there is still a team to root for. Who is it? Let’s find out in our Monday Night Football Rooting Guide.

8:15 pm ET

Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at Arizona Cardinals (10-2): Go Cardinals! To be quite honest, this game came close to the dreaded “Go good game!” distinction, but the Sony Michel trade is the reason why Arizona is the team to root for: L.A. dropping to 8-5 will not have too big an impact on the sixth-round pick the Patriots will get from the Rams — the team will still likely make the playoffs. However, it would all but guarantee that Los Angeles will have to go through the wild card round, which might lead to an early exit and thus a better position for that draft pick. | ESPN/fuboTV