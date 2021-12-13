Patriots place injured tight end Dalton Keene on Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots placed tight end Dalton Keene on the Covid-19 reserve list Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Keene, 22, had been moved to injured reserve during training camp in August after undergoing surgery to address a reported meniscus injury.

Arriving in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft at pick No. 101 overall, the Virginia Tech product appeared in six games during his rookie season. Those appearances included three receptions for 16 yards on five targets for Keene, who saw 140 offensive snaps while missing time with neck and knee issues.

A total of 36 players around the league were placed on the Covid-19 reserve list Monday, with 11 residing on practice squads, per the wire. Running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger have yet to be activated back to New England’s roster after being moved to the list on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, respectively.

The 9-4 Patriots visit the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.