New England Patriots links 12/14/21 - Patriots move on to Indy; Colts plan to test Mac Jones

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots can expect to have their hands full with a talented, fumble-forcing Colts team that is looking to insert themselves into the AFC playoff picture.
- Erik Scalavino talks about Matthew Judon’s football journey, from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
- Erik Scalavino catches up with TE Hunter Henry, who is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. Here’s how his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
- Angelique Fiske highlights Bill Belichick and Joe Cardona as they talk Army-Navy game.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Jerod Mayo - Steve Belichick - Cameron Achord - Josh McDaniels - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian writes, at this point, it’s AFC Championship game or bust for the Patriots: Keys to making that happen. 1. Secure the bye.
- Khari Thompson identifies three questions for New England as their post-bye playoff push begins. 1. Will Mac Jones prove he can be the reason the Pats win games?
- Steve Atkinson (Nuts&BoltsSports) Patriots ready to enter the final games of the season.
- Evan Lazar’s Notebook: Is CB J.C. Jackson playing his best football yet?
- Mike Reiss talks about the Colts’ top-ranked rushing attack as the next big challenge for the Patriots, who have allowed 36 total points over their past five games.
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots’ front seven will need to be at their best Saturday in Indianapolis, facing their toughest test of the season.
- Logan Mullen notes Jonathan Taylor presents a huge challenge for the Patriots, and Bill Belichick knows it.
- Matt Dolloff passes along some details on Saturday’s broadcast for Patriots-Colts.
- Andrew Callahan relays Colts LB Bobby Okereke who was open about the team’s game plan to force the Patriots to be one-dimensional on Saturday night. “Make Mac Jones beat us.”
- Alex Barth considers whether the Patriots will use Hard Knocks to scout the Colts.
- Hayden Bird relays Bill Belichick on how he would feel if the Patriots were ever featured on ‘Hard Knocks’. “There are a lot of reasons why I wouldn’t be excited about it.”
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Hopefully healthy: Pats set to evaluate health of Harris, Phillips at Tuesday’s practice.
- Zack Cox notes the Bye wasn’t a weekend off for Damien Harris, who is rehabbing a hamsting injury.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: The beat goes on for Bill Belichick’s defense post-Stephon Gilmore trade.
- Karen Guregian hears from Josh McDaniels defending his unconventional approach used to beat Buffalo.
- CBS Boston notes Josh McDaniels says he has no regrets over not taking the Colts head coaching job in 2018.
- John Rooke (FullPress Coverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Brady comes through for Patriots yet again.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) Bills loss creates cushion for the Patriots in AFC East.
- Sean T. McGuire reports the Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene on Reserve/COVID list amid league-wide spike.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Pats greatest challenges, and the team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the stretch run. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Brady vs. Belichick? Nope, that’s the wrong question.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football: While Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were enjoying a warranted bye week, the rest of the league watched on as not one, but two former Patriots quarterbacks led their team to an overtime victory; both by the way of gripping game-winning touchdown passes.
- Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Week 15 referee assignments. Patriots at Colts: Carl Cheffers.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bobby Okereke: We want to attack run, make Patriots one-dimensional on offense.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Jimmy Garoppolo has given 49ers all they could’ve hoped for; Plus, Baker’s remarks on Cleveland’s “internal” issues, Tyler Huntley’s rise and more.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL betting, odds: First look at Week 15 lines, including the Patriots as an underdog.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Nine NFL teams in the throes of panic season.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The worst possible playoff matchups for the top eight Super Bowl contenders.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) 36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant.
- Scott Pioli (NFL.com) Minority coaching candidates who deserve closer look in next NFL hiring cycle.
- Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium expected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, sources say.
Loading comments...