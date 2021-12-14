 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 12/14/21 - Patriots move on to Indy; Colts plan to test Mac Jones

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian writes, at this point, it’s AFC Championship game or bust for the Patriots: Keys to making that happen. 1. Secure the bye.
  • Khari Thompson identifies three questions for New England as their post-bye playoff push begins. 1. Will Mac Jones prove he can be the reason the Pats win games?
  • Steve Atkinson (Nuts&BoltsSports) Patriots ready to enter the final games of the season.
  • Evan Lazar’s Notebook: Is CB J.C. Jackson playing his best football yet?
  • Mike Reiss talks about the Colts’ top-ranked rushing attack as the next big challenge for the Patriots, who have allowed 36 total points over their past five games.
  • Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots’ front seven will need to be at their best Saturday in Indianapolis, facing their toughest test of the season.
  • Logan Mullen notes Jonathan Taylor presents a huge challenge for the Patriots, and Bill Belichick knows it.
  • Matt Dolloff passes along some details on Saturday’s broadcast for Patriots-Colts.
  • Andrew Callahan relays Colts LB Bobby Okereke who was open about the team’s game plan to force the Patriots to be one-dimensional on Saturday night. “Make Mac Jones beat us.”
  • Alex Barth considers whether the Patriots will use Hard Knocks to scout the Colts.
  • Hayden Bird relays Bill Belichick on how he would feel if the Patriots were ever featured on ‘Hard Knocks’. “There are a lot of reasons why I wouldn’t be excited about it.”
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Hopefully healthy: Pats set to evaluate health of Harris, Phillips at Tuesday’s practice.
  • Zack Cox notes the Bye wasn’t a weekend off for Damien Harris, who is rehabbing a hamsting injury.
  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: The beat goes on for Bill Belichick’s defense post-Stephon Gilmore trade.
  • Karen Guregian hears from Josh McDaniels defending his unconventional approach used to beat Buffalo.
  • CBS Boston notes Josh McDaniels says he has no regrets over not taking the Colts head coaching job in 2018.
  • John Rooke (FullPress Coverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Brady comes through for Patriots yet again.
  • Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) Bills loss creates cushion for the Patriots in AFC East.
  • Sean T. McGuire reports the Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene on Reserve/COVID list amid league-wide spike.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Pats greatest challenges, and the team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the stretch run. (42 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

