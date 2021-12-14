Patriots vs. Colts Tuesday injury report: Damien Harris, Adrian Phillips among New England’s limited

The New England Patriots began preparations for the Indianapolis Colts with nine limited on Tuesday, including running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips.

Both starters had exited with hamstring and knee ailments, respectively, against the Buffalo Bills prior to the bye.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, listed with an illness, marked the lone absence for New England’s 53-man roster on an afternoon in which a pair of former second-round picks returned to practice.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Saturday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Yodny Cajuste (illness)

Colts

LB Bobby Okereke (illness)

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche saw his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve open on Tuesday after missing three games with an ankle issue. In addition, safety Kyle Dugger made his way back to the practice fields after being placed on the Covid-19 reserve list as the calendar turned. It is a list that running back J.J. Taylor has remained on since the close of November, and one that tight end Dalton Keene was transferred to from IR on Monday.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ronnie Perkins (illness)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Colts

C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness)

TE Kylen Granson (not injury related)

Harris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in New England’s AFC East win over Buffalo. He returned for carry No. 10 after being announced as questionable and was subsequently ruled out. Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears shared during his Monday video conference that Harris rehabbed his hamstring injury at the facility during the bye. And in the secondary, Phillips said Tuesday that “everything checked out pretty well” with his knee scare, which arrived last week on a third-down pass breakup in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (left thumb)

Colts

no players listed

A late addition to the injury report due to a left thumb issue, Jones practiced in full after initially being designated as limited. New England’s rookie quarterback has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.