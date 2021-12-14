Patriots activate rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe from non-football injury list amid series of moves

Missouri product Joshuah Bledsoe’s initial NFL snaps await.

The New England Patriots activated the rookie safety from the non-football injury list amid a series of transactions on Tuesday, according to the league wire.

Bledsoe, 22, began practicing midway through November after arriving in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Pick No. 188 overall had appeared in 46 games during his SEC career before a broken wrist at the Reese’s Senior Bowl led to surgery. His 21-day return window was set to expire along with rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone’s.

McGrone, 21, landed in the fifth round in May after suffering a torn ACL as a junior last fall. The junior draft entrant out of Michigan will now remain on NFI for the remainder of the season.

An additional four moves were made by the organization on Tuesday.

New England waived linebacker Calvin Munson, opened the practice window for linebacker Josh Uche, activated safety Kyle Dugger from Covid-19 reserve list and placed offensive lineman Alex Redmond on the practice squad’s injured list.

Munson, 26, rejoined the Patriots off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad in October after previously departing for a place on the 53-man roster in late 2019. The former undrafted free agent out of San Diego State appeared in six games for New England this season, logging 65 percent of the snaps on special teams as well as nine tackles.

Uche, 23, was moved to injured reserve last month due to an ankle issue that has sidelined him for three games. The 2020 second-round selection out of Michigan stands with 10 tackles, four quarterback hits and three sacks on the year.

Dugger, 25, returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after spending the previous two weeks on the Covid-19 reserve list. The Lenoir-Rhyne alum and top pick in last year’s Patriots draft class ranks second on the defense with 80 tackles and third with three interceptions.

Redmond, 26, signed to New England’s practice squad at its formation after spending the previous five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2016 undrafted free agent from UCLA served as a standard elevation in October.