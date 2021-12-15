As Week 14 comes to an end, it is officially time for the fantasy football playoffs. But, before we get into all the fun and important takeaways, we must discuss the most important thing happening this week: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That’s right, so we have to rank all the Spider-Man movies.

Before we hop into the list, there isn't a Spider-Man movie I dislike, but the order must be created.

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The haters are back and they are sick again! But here I am, not apologizing for my correct takes. Again, there is no bad Spider-Man movie and this was an interesting new twist on the character, but just consider me a live-action type of guy.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: No surprise TASM 2 is near the end of the list. It has some fun sequences, but the ending with Electro and Green Goblin is a disaster. However, I am quite excited to see the new-look Electro in No Way Home.

6. The Amazing Spider-Man: Despite coming in a No. 6 & 7, Andrew Garfield is still an underrated Spider-Man. Garfield’s chemistry with Emma Stone (as Gwen Stacy) was excellent and Denis Leary had some great moments as George Stacy.

5. Spider-Man: Far from Home: The most recent Spider-Man movie is filled with some stunning visual sequences and provides a modern twist on the Spider-Man story. Far from Home also does a strong job developing Peter’s character and his relationship with MJ.

4. Spider-Man 3: Spider-Man 3 is largely looked down upon because of the abundance of villains and new look ‘emo’ Peter Parker. However, Sand-Man’s development and the relationship between Peter and Harry keep it entertaining. Plus, it’s Tobey Maguire.

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming: Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man movie gave us a new look to the franchise. We open with Spider-Man recapping his appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while we get a younger Aunt May and avoid the whole origin storyline. Plus, Michael Keaton kills it as the Vulture.

2. Spider-Man: The OG. It’s tough to argue with the classic, as we get the first story of how Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man. It's a great combination of humor, action, and drama as Tobey Maguire stakes his claim as the best Spider-Man.

1. Spider-Man 2: The best Spider-Man movie and arguably the best superhero movie of all-time. It’s everything that a Spider-Man movie should be, as Peter has to balance all the chaos in his life. Plus, Alfred Molina’s Dock Ock is a fantastic villain. Easily takes the cake.

Now, before we watch all of our favorite characters reappear in theaters on Friday, let’s get ready for these fantasy football playoffs.

League-winner Lenny... Leonard Fournette has been the ultimate gift for those who followed the ‘Zero RB’ strategy back in August. Fournette is currently RB3 on the year and has scored a whooping 89.5 fantasy points the last three weeks. He has established a vital role in the Buccaneers offense, as he leads all running back in both targets (77) and receptions (62). Things shouldn't change going forward either, as Fournette draws the Panthers and Jets in the fantasy playoffs - two green rated matchups. He truly appears as a league winner.

Is Big Ben back... If you’ve watched Roethlisberger play actual football this year, this answer may surprise you. But, Big Ben has now posted 19+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, and has averaged more fantasy points per game over the last month than both Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes. The Steelers offense still seems tough to trust, but Roethlisberger appears to be a fantasy option if needed.

Travis Kelce’s struggles... Largely drafted in the first-half of first rounds, Kelce has lost both his high floor and ceiling this year. Kelce has posted identical 5.7 point fantasy games in back-to-back weeks, and has not scored above 20.0 points since Week 2 (!). It has been a struggle for those managers who invested such high draft capital in the tight end, but things may rebound for the stretch run. Kelce has upcoming matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers (7/104 in Week 3) and Cincinnati Bengals - who have been beat badly by tight ends as of late. A late prime-Kelce surge would do wonders for those managers who have been able to survive his rollercoaster of a season.

Add Amon-Ra... There’s not much to love about the Lions offense with D’Andre Swift sidelined, but Amon-Ra St. Brown is quietly establishing himself some fantasy value. The rookie led the Lions receivers in snaps, routes run, and targets in Sunday's game against the Broncos, while recording 12 total targets for the second straight game. He appears to be the top-option in Detroit’s passing offense, and providing some serious PPR value in the meantime.

Renfrow remains reliable... Hunter Renfrow may just be a top five waiver wire addition this year, as the shifty receiver continues to put up reliable WR1 numbers. On the year, Renfrow has been held under double digit fantasy points just twice, and has scored over 17 points in five-of-six games since Week 9. Renfrow has become the unquestioned workhorse of the Raiders offense since the departure of Henry Ruggs and recent injury to Darren Waller, pilling up nine or more targets in all five of those games. Expect him to remain a quality WR2, with a WR1 ceiling for as long as Darren Waller remains out, in the fantasy playoffs.

This route from Hunter Renfrow



(via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/lrF4jSnUXX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2021

James Robinson vs. Urban Meyer... The disaster of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville has worked its way to the fantasy football world. For whatever the reason may be, Meyer still doesn't appear to trust James Robinson, even though quarterback Trevor Lawerence disagrees about the runnings backs usage. After his Week 13 benching, Robinson operated as the Jaguars lead back, but saw just six carries in the process. While it’s been a frustrating ride (2.9 combined fantasy points over the last two weeks), now may not be the time to give up as the Texans and Jets await on Robinson’s upcoming schedule.

Helpful Hill... Taysom Hill is a running back playing quarterback, which makes him an immediate QB1. Since taking over the Saints’ starting role, Hill has scored 50.96 fantasy points in two games - which includes a game he tossed four interceptions against Dallas. Despite just two passing touchdowns in those two games, Hill has 22 carries for 174 yards and two rushing touchdowns, making him a serious threat to your starting lineup. It may not always look pretty on the field, but it does on the fantasy scoresheet - and that’s what we’re here for.

Rashaad runs wild... The Seahawks have been BEGGING for one of their many running backs to take a command of the committee, and Rashaad Penny might have just done it. The former first-round pick was finally given a shot over Alex Collins own Sunday, and responded in a big way, carrying the ball 16 times for 137 yards and two scores. It was against Houston, but it should be enough for Penny to earn the lead role in the backfield, Plus, with matchups against Chicago and Detroit in the fantasy playoffs, he’s worth a roster spot.

Rashaad Penny was GONE pic.twitter.com/q397vWMa6s — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 12, 2021

Sell-high on Aaron Jones... The Packers backfield is a committee. A.J. Dillon out-snapped Aaron Jones 37-to-29 and received 10 more carries (15-5) as the Packers ran out the second half clock. Jones tied a season-low with five carries while adding just three receptions, but saved his fantasy performance with a pair of touchdowns. Jones appears to be moving towards a touchdown dependent fantasy option, which makes him a strong sell-high opportunity after his 20-plus point performance this week.

That is all for this week’s recap. Leave a comment below or reach out on Twitter @iambrianhines if you have any questions about your fantasy team!