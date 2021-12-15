 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 12/15/21 - Christian Barmore confident, motivated, not intimidated by Colts

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Christian Barmore ready to fly this Saturday night
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

  • Chad Finn offers four predictions for the final four Pats games in a season that’s been anything but predictable. 1. Jonnu Smith will be the offensive hero in an important win.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots statistically sitting pretty for current postseason odds.
  • Alex Barth talks about the Patriots’ Tuesday moves, activating rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe, waiving LB Calvin Munson and more.,
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Trent Brown on Colts: ‘You’d think they’ve got an undefeated football team.’
  • Zack Cox hears from a confident and motivated Christian Barmore who gave Indy its props while insisting he and his teammates are not intimidated by any opponent or venue. ‘I love being the enemy.’ /Gotta love Barmore.
  • Zack Cox hears Kendrick Bourne firing back at the Colts plan to make the Patriots’ offense one-dimensional. ‘Obviously, we’re not a one-dimensional team’.
  • Zack Cox explains how Kyle Van Noy joined elite company during the Pats’ win streak.
  • Steve Hewitt writes how Dont’a Hightower is wowed by Colts O-lineman Quentin Nelson’s Instagram highlights of him knocking people out.
  • Sean T. McGuire highlights how Adrian Phillips and the Patriots view the Colts’ offense.
  • Andrew Callahan tells us why the Patriots must land the first punch against the Colts.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots add QB Mac Jones to Tuesday’s report with thumb injury.
  • Phil Perry mentions how the Colts are the latest team to give Mac Jones and the Patriots some bulletin board material. Indy may regret trying to put the game in the hands of the rookie QB.
  • Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) Colts linebacker calls out Mac Jones ahead of Week 15 matchup. ‘It’s like folks are more critical of Jones for only attempting three road passes in a road win in brutal weather conditions than the Bills for actually losing to a team that only attempted three passes the entire game.’
  • Dakota Randall lays out how soon New England can clinch the division, noting that the Patriots are in control of their own destiny.
  • Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Why another undrafted CB is making a splash for Pats
  • CBS Boston explains how Cam Newton can help out the Patriots with a win over the Bills.
  • CBS Boston reports the Patriots-Bills Week 16 matchup won’t be flexed into prime time, and will kick off at 1 p.m.
  • Justin Leger notes the Patriots have 7 players in our annual 20 Under 25 list. Who says Bill Belichick can’t draft?
  • Zack Cox thinks the Patriots may be preparing to announce a game in Germany next season.
  • Lauren Campbell relays Ty Law why he believes Steve Belichick will be an NFL head coach. ‘Hell, what’s his last name? He’s been around the game and around coaching since he was born’
  • Evan Lazar reports Kyle Dugger (COVID), Damien Harris (hamstring) and Adrian Phillips (knee) all practiced on Tuesday. (2.24 min. video.)
  • Dakota Randall notes Indianapolis Colts writer Gregg Doyel shredded the Patriots on Tuesday in an unhinged Twitter rant that says more about the state of his mind than anything else.

