New England Patriots links 12/15/21 - Christian Barmore confident, motivated, not intimidated by Colts

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Colts. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- How to watch/listen: Patriots at Colts.
- Patriots-Colts Tuesday Injury Report.
- Transactions: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Adrian Phillips sees a ‘legit’ Colts offense.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch. ‘The league decided to expand the regular season to 17 games for the 2021 season. Now it might come down to which team will have enough healthy players to make it to the playoffs.’ /My fantasy team weeps.
- Angelique Fiske notes Berj Najarian launches an organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats.
- Press Conferences: Trent Brown - Adrian Phillips - Dont’a Hightower - Christian Barmore - Devin McCourty - Jakob Johnson.
- Coffee with the Coach: How to prepare for Jonathan Taylor. (1.17 min. video)
- Belestrator: Jonathan Taylor and Kenny Moore II. (2.38 min. video)
- My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt. (1.45 min. video)
- Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew. (9.58 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 12/14: Previewing Patriots-Colts Saturday night tilt, Tuesday practice report. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chad Finn offers four predictions for the final four Pats games in a season that’s been anything but predictable. 1. Jonnu Smith will be the offensive hero in an important win.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots statistically sitting pretty for current postseason odds.
- Alex Barth talks about the Patriots’ Tuesday moves, activating rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe, waiving LB Calvin Munson and more.,
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Trent Brown on Colts: ‘You’d think they’ve got an undefeated football team.’
- Zack Cox hears from a confident and motivated Christian Barmore who gave Indy its props while insisting he and his teammates are not intimidated by any opponent or venue. ‘I love being the enemy.’ /Gotta love Barmore.
- Zack Cox hears Kendrick Bourne firing back at the Colts plan to make the Patriots’ offense one-dimensional. ‘Obviously, we’re not a one-dimensional team’.
- Zack Cox explains how Kyle Van Noy joined elite company during the Pats’ win streak.
- Steve Hewitt writes how Dont’a Hightower is wowed by Colts O-lineman Quentin Nelson’s Instagram highlights of him knocking people out.
- Sean T. McGuire highlights how Adrian Phillips and the Patriots view the Colts’ offense.
- Andrew Callahan tells us why the Patriots must land the first punch against the Colts.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots add QB Mac Jones to Tuesday’s report with thumb injury.
- Phil Perry mentions how the Colts are the latest team to give Mac Jones and the Patriots some bulletin board material. Indy may regret trying to put the game in the hands of the rookie QB.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) Colts linebacker calls out Mac Jones ahead of Week 15 matchup. ‘It’s like folks are more critical of Jones for only attempting three road passes in a road win in brutal weather conditions than the Bills for actually losing to a team that only attempted three passes the entire game.’
- Dakota Randall lays out how soon New England can clinch the division, noting that the Patriots are in control of their own destiny.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Why another undrafted CB is making a splash for Pats
- CBS Boston explains how Cam Newton can help out the Patriots with a win over the Bills.
- CBS Boston reports the Patriots-Bills Week 16 matchup won’t be flexed into prime time, and will kick off at 1 p.m.
- Justin Leger notes the Patriots have 7 players in our annual 20 Under 25 list. Who says Bill Belichick can’t draft?
- Zack Cox thinks the Patriots may be preparing to announce a game in Germany next season.
- Lauren Campbell relays Ty Law why he believes Steve Belichick will be an NFL head coach. ‘Hell, what’s his last name? He’s been around the game and around coaching since he was born’
- Evan Lazar reports Kyle Dugger (COVID), Damien Harris (hamstring) and Adrian Phillips (knee) all practiced on Tuesday. (2.24 min. video.)
- Dakota Randall notes Indianapolis Colts writer Gregg Doyel shredded the Patriots on Tuesday in an unhinged Twitter rant that says more about the state of his mind than anything else.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Colts activate center Ryan Kelly off COVID-19 list.
- Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) NFL informs clubs 2022 salary cap projected to be $208.2 million.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “No discussion” of changing status of Saturday’s Browns-Raiders game.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL has hit a COVID-19 iceberg, putting Roger Goodell’s zero-tolerance policy to the test.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Should asymptomatic players with COVID be allowed to play? /Yes.
- Henry Bushnell (Yahoo! Sports) Should sports leagues stop testing for COVID?
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Michele Tafoya done with sideline reporting after this NFL season.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Washington owner Dan Snyder reportedly hired detectives, sued ex-employees to disrupt NFL investigation.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Report: Daniel Snyder allegedly tried to disrupt NFL investigation into WFT.
VIEW FROM INDY
- Mike Chappell (Fox59) Colts vs. Patriots? So much history. /So much petty, lol.
- Staff (WIBC) Colts have not held up their end of Patriots rivalry.
- Joel A. Erickson (IndyStar) ‘Bring the pads’: Colts defense readies for physical Patriots run game.
- Zach Hicks (HorseshoeHuddle) Carson Wentz will have to continue recent strong play against the Patriots.
- Luke Schultheis (StampedeBlue) Colts’ Week 15 matchup against the Patriots as among ‘six most impactful games left in 2021’.
- Michael Marot (AP) Colts begin renewed playoff push following late bye week.
- Mike Chappell (Fox59) Colts hold 6th seed in AFC after wild NFL weekend, bye week.
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Colts coordinator’s corner: Preparing for the Patriots. 1. Keeping the run game going.
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Colts are wary of Patriots’ plan to take away Jonathan Taylor.
- J.J. Stankevitz (Colts.com) Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 15 game vs. New England Patriots.
- Kevin Hickey (ColtsWire) Colts open as slight home favorites over Patriots in Week 15.
- Zach Hicks (HorseshoeHuddle) Film Room: Ranking the top ten plays by a Colts’ defensive back this season.
Loading comments...