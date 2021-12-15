Patriots vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: Chase Winovich among New England’s non-participants

Three members of the New England Patriots’ active roster were absent as Indianapolis Colts prep carried into Wednesday, including Chase Winovich.

The outside linebacker did not practice due to an illness, and neither did rookie edge defender Ronnie Perkins due to an ankle ailment. The third-round picks from past and present instead joined a sidelined group featuring running back J.J. Taylor, who has been on the Covid-19 reserve list since late November, as well as offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Saturday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Yodny Cajuste (illness)

LB Chase Winovich (illness)

LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)

Colts

LB Bobby Okereke (illness)

Winovich has handled 46 percent of the workload on special teams for New England in 2021 despite missing four games while on injured reserve. Cajuste and Okereke, an every-game starter for the Indianapolis defense, have now missed consecutive practices with illnesses of their own.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Colts

TE Jack Doyle (ankle)

Eight remained limited for the Patriots on Wednesday with Perkins downgraded, while the Colts added Doyle to the injury report as a partial participant. The veteran tight end and two-time Pro Bowler is managing an ankle issue.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (left thumb)

Colts

TE Kylen Granson (not injury related)

C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness)

New England’s starting quarterback again participated in full while being spotted by reporters with a glove on his non-throwing hand. Jones, now standing 812 offensive snaps into his rookie season, had been a delayed arrival on Tuesday’s injury report because of a left thumb issue. As for the Indianapolis side of the AFC aisle, a pair graduated from limited.