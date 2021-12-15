Dolphins claim linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from Patriots

The Miami Dolphins announced the claiming of Calvin Munson off waivers from the New England Patriots on Wednesday afternoon.

It marks a return to the other side of the AFC East for the 26-year-old linebacker.

Munson, who had agreed to sign to Miami’s 53-man roster off New England’s practice squad late in the 2019 season, was part of the opposite transaction in October.

The San Diego State product originally entered the NFL as part of the New York Giants’ 2017 undrafted class and started five games as a rookie. He then earned a Super Bowl LIII ring on the Patriots’ scout team under eventual Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Over the past three seasons, Munson has appeared in 24 games to total 25 tackles. He saw 65 percent of the snaps on special teams this fall in Foxborough prior to being waived amid a series of moves on Tuesday.

New England revisits Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18.