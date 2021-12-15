Join us tonight at 7 p.m. ET for the week 15 episode of ‘3 and Out!’

Welcome back to “3 and Out!”

“3 and Out!” is a weekly segment show airing on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET, where two guests will join Ryan Keiran to recap the previous week, preview the coming week, participate in some fun segments before ending in the “Pick Six Trivia Competition” — a fun and interactive segment that will put our contestants’ knowledge of the New England Patriots and anything else up to the test.

Last episode, Keagan took down Pat to lock in the 1 seed for the Pick 6 Trivia Tournament!

Keagan Stiefel: 5-1 (30 points, 5.0 PPG)* Pat Lane: 4-1 (22 points, 4.4 PPG) Mark Schofield: 1-0 (2 points, 2.0 PPG) The Audience: 1-2 (12 points, 4.0 PPG) Brian Phillips: 1-5 (18 points, 3.0 PPG) Ryan Spagnoli: 0-3 (9 points, 3.0 PPG)

This week, Brian and Spags face off in the regular season finale, with the loser locking in the 4th seed and having to take on Keagan in round 1!

Follow and subscribe to Pats Pulpit on Twitch and YouTube and follow @PatsPulpit, @Ryan_Keiran, @BPhillips_SB, and @Ryan_Spags on Twitter!

Click the links above to follow the Pulpit on all of our platforms, and turn post notifications on so you don’t miss a stream.