Patriots add offensive lineman Yasir Durant to Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots placed offensive lineman Yasir Durant on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 23-year-old Durant becomes the third player on the list for New England, joining running back J.J. Taylor and injured tight end Dalton Keene after safety Kyle Dugger returned to practice this week.

Acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in August in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft choice, Durant has appeared in six games this season and made one start at right tackle. He’s seen 82 snaps on offense and 23 snaps on special teams.

The 2020 undrafted free agent by way of Arizona Western and Missouri appeared in 11 contests as a rookie with Kansas City.

An additional three members of New England’s active roster were sidelined on Wednesday, including offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and outside linebacker Chase Winovich due to illnesses.

The 9-4 Patriots visit the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.