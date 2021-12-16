Coming out of their bye week with four games left in the regular season, the New England Patriots will try to keep their spot as the top-ranked team in both their division and their conference. The first of those contests will see the Patriots travel to Indianapolis to take on the 7-6 Colts — a team that is itself very much involved in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots, who have won seven straight and are the owners of a 9-4 record, will have their hands full in Week 15. The Colts, after all, are a well-rounded team that has played some productive football following a 1-4 start: the run offense has come to life and is now the most productive in the NFL, while the defense is tops in the league in takeaways.

A win over New England would help Indianapolis exorcise some demons, and help establish itself as one of the favorites in a close AFC. Likewise, a Patriots victory would allow them to stay in the driver’s seat for the top playoff seed in the conference and the 18th division title of the Bill Belichick era. Long story short, the game is a big one for both clubs.

With all that said, please enjoy this story stream of Pats Pulpits’ pre- and post-game coverage of the game.