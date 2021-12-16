New England Patriots links 12/16/21 - Flag warning: Pats-Colts gets penalty-pusher Carl Cheffers’ crew

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Colts Wednesday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault thumbnails 10 players to watch vs. Colts.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: As another ‘dogfight’ approaches, Mac staying where his feet are.
- Patriots awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area effective January 1, 2022.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- From the NFL - Playoff scenarios for Week 15.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Hunter Henry - J.C. Jackson - Matthew Judon - David Andrews - Ted Karras.
- Patriots Unfiltered 12/15: Colts preview, Wednesday practice update, Covid-19 positives around the NFL. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: Will Pats let Mac Jones loose with Colts planning to stop the run?
- Khari Thompson offers three ways the Patriots can avoid being ‘one-dimensional’ against Colts. 1. Throw more on early downs.
- Dakota Randall warns us to prepare for flags Saturday night: Carl Cheffers’ crew leads the league in total flags (192) and penalties per game with 14.6. /’Eesh.
- Karen Guregian says the Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for. ‘So, while the Colts are game-planning to push Jones to the forefront, there hasn’t been a huge need for the rookie quarterback to sling it around the lot thus far.’
- WEEI highlights Rodney Harrison previewing Patriots-Colts, including one minor concern with Mac Jones.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Return of the Mac? Jones prepared to be ‘one dimensional’ on Saturday versus Colts.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Colts’ DE Kwity Paye presents challenge for Patriots offense.
- Nick Stevens presents his Patriots fan’s rooting guide for Week 15.
- Zack Cox explains what the NFL’s newly introduced practice squad rule means for the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Modification of NFL practice squad elevation rules is a positive for the Pats.
- Andrew Callahan wonders if rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe could make his NFL debut during the playoff push.
- Zack Cox looks at whether the Jaguars should pursue Josh McDaniels to replace Urban Meyer. He’d be an excellent choice to guide Trevor Lawrence the way he’s doing with Mac Jones.
- Zack Cox tells us how Mac Jones reacted to the pregame challenge from Colts LB Bobby Okereke. ‘Everyone’s entitled to their opinion.’
- Matt Cassel talks about how Belichick uses opponents’ comments to motivate his players.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots place a third player, tackle Yasir Durant, on COVID-reserve list.
- Andrew Callahan reports Matt Judon is urging teammates to stay home during COVID-19 spike.
- Alex Barth says the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot this weekend – with a lot of help.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Jakob Johnson honored by Patriots for reaching 1,000 career snaps.
- Clark Judge (FullPressCoverage) Jaworski on possible Brady-Belichick rematch: “I couldn’t think of a better Super Bowl.”
- Zack Cox highlights Tom Brady revealing his reaction to the Patriots’ drafting Jimmy Garoppolo. Belichick’s referencing Brady’s “age and contract status” to the media bothered him more than the Garoppolo pick.
- Hayden Bird tells us nine things we learned from Episode 5 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena’: This episode included Bill O’Brien’s nickname, Gisele Bündchen’s initial take on football, and Wes Welker’s comments about his Super Bowl drop.
- Michael Hurley makes his Week 15 picks: ‘There’s just not a ton of evidence that says they’ll beat the Patriots on Saturday night. They could. But I’m going with the team and head coach that has unequivocally owned the team with the horseshoe helmets — through multiple quarterbacks, through multiple head coaches, through one unforgettable fake punt — since 2010. (In the post-Peyton Manning era, the Pats are 8-0 vs. their former AFC rivals. New England has averaged 40 points per game.)’ Pats win.
- Keith Pearson’s NFL Bet Box. Patriots at Indianapolis: ‘Saturday night has been a frequent spot for the Patriots in the playoffs over the years, now they get one in the regular season. The Pats were laying points for this spot last week but are now getting nearly a field goal. The front seven is going to have to rise to the occasion as the Colts will just keep handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor all night long. The carrot is there to turn next week’s rematch with Buffalo into a hat and T-shirt game.’ Patriots, 26-24.
- Matt Vautour gives us MassLive’s Week 15 picks, point spreads and more. 3 of 5 pick Pats to win.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare plus guest Karen Guregian talk all things Patriots. (66 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Carson Wentz: I’m confident we’ll be able to run the ball against New England.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: COVID-19 protocol changes needed, teams fear crisis could wreck things worse than last year.
- Joel Corry (CBS Boston) Agent’s Take: 2021 contract year stock watch has Mike Williams, Allen Robinson on opposite ends of spectrum.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15.
- Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN) NFL quarterback rankings 2021: How all 32 teams’ QBs stack up and weekly big takeaways. Mac Jones 12th.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 15: Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP race? Mac Jones 13th.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 QB power rankings. Mac Jones 14th.
- Courtney Cronin (ESPN) NFL MVP watch 2021: Is Tom Brady running away with the race? We ranked the top candidates.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins claim Calvin Munson off waivers from Patriots.
- Albert Breer (SI) The NFL may incentivize booster shots to keep the 2021 season on track.
- Conor Orr (SI) Why the NFL should postpone Browns-Raiders: As far as we know, it’s not the team’s fault that there was a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster. It’s on the shortcomings of the protocols.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 picks: Patriots shock Colts in AFC showdown 20-17.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 picks. Colts win 24-20.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael DiRocco (ESPN) Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach amid rocky first year.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Four-month-old kicking controversy forces Shad Khan’s hand on Urban Meyer.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Amid recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests, NFL chief medical officer says most came from asymptomatic players.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) NFL reexamining COVID-19 protocols after sudden wave of positive cases late in season.
- John Keim (ESPN) NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: Owner Dan Snyder didn’t hinder investigation of Washington Football Team. /Were Roger’s lips moving? Mmhm...
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Congress demands that NFL ‘immediately turn over evidence’ in WFT probe: Dan ‘Snyder will stop at nothing’.
