Patriots vs. Colts Thursday injury report: Nine questionable for New England, including Damien Harris

The New England Patriots will visit the Indianapolis Colts with a list of nine questionable, including Damien Harris.

The lead running back remained among the limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury that saw him exit Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills after 10 carries, 111 yards and one touchdown.

Elsewhere, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and outside linebacker Chase Winovich returned to the practice fields in Foxborough. Both had been sidelined by illnesses. The latter will now go without a game status. And so will starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was recently tagged as a full participant with a left thumb issue.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Saturday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle)

Colts

DT Antwaun Woods (calf)

Perkins had been downgraded due to an ankle injury on Wednesday and also missed Thursday’s practice before being ruled out. He’s since been moved to injured reserve. In addition to the rookie outside linebacker, New England is set to visit Indianapolis without offensive lineman Yasir Durant, who joined running back J.J. Taylor and injured tight end Dalton Keene on the Covid-19 reserve list this week.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

OT Trent Brown (calf/wrist)

OT Yodny Cajuste (illness)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Colts

C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/personal)

Along with Harris, Phillips began and ended the Patriots’ preparations for the Colts as a partial participant after suffering a knee injury on a third-round pass breakup in Orchard Park. The veteran safety ranks fourth on the New England defense in snaps played this season, and has recorded 64 tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions and his first career touchdown. As for Indianapolis, Kelly did not practice on Thursday and is also questionable. The two-time Pro Bowl center and reigning second-team All-Pro was activated from the Covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday.