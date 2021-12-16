Patriots place third-round draft choice Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve

The New England Patriots moved rookie outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins to injured reserve on Thursday afternoon, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Perkins will be eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster after three games.

The 22-year-old Oklahoma product had been ruled out on the final injury report leading up to Saturday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts due to an ankle injury. He began the week as a limited participant before being sidelined for consecutive practices.

Drafted in the third round at No. 96 overall in April, Perkins awaits the first appearance of his career after recording six solo tackles and six quarterback hurries through 96 defensive snaps in the preseason, per Pro Football Focus. Prior to the bye, the two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection had been downgraded to out due to an illness.

Nine members of New England’s current active roster are listed as questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Running back J.J. Taylor and offensive lineman Yasir Durant remain on the Covid-19 reserve list alongside injured tight end Dalton Keene. Starting safety Kyle Dugger returned to practice on Tuesday.