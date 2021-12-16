It’s Thursday, which means that the NFL weekend starts tonight. To kick off Week 15, the league has scheduled a high-stakes matchup between two AFC West teams — one that will not just have a major impact on the division, but the conference as a whole.

From a New England Patriots perspective, there is an obvious team to root for. With that being said: welcome to our Thursday Night Football Rooting Guide and open thread.

8:20 pm ET

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-5): Go Chargers! This one is pretty easy. Whereas the Chiefs are tied with the Patriots at 9-4 and competing against them for the number one playoff seed in the AFC, the Chargers are a game behind and have already been beaten by New England. A Los Angeles victory would therefore strengthen the Patriots’ position atop the conference — all while pushing the two-time reigning conference champions to second place in their own division.

| FOX/NFL Network/fuboTV