New England Patriots links 12/17/21 - Patriots at Colts: Previews, keys to victory; Corralling the horses

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Colts Thursday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault suggests rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson could play a big role vs. Colts.
- Mike Dussault picks 10 players to watch: Patriots at Colts.
- Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts.
- Press Conferences: Kyle Van Noy - Rhamondre Stevenson - Bill Belichick - Jakobi Meyers - Davon Godchaux.
- One-on-One with Matthew Slater. (3.32 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook 12/16: Colts preview and NFL Week 15 predictions. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Week 15 picks, Colts preview, Thursday practice update. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots-Colts. 1. Barkeep I’d like to RUN a tab.
- Alex Barth examines the Patriots-Colts key matchups: How one-dimensional will both teams be?
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 15 Preview: Patriots at Colts. Both teams are coming off their bye week so the only advantage is that Indy is playing at home in the dome.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots QB Jones likely in the spotlight against Colts.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails five Colts players to watch against the Patriots in Week 15.
- Hayden Bird notes Carson Wentz said he’s ‘confident’ the Colts can run the ball against the Patriots. “We’re going to still do our thing.”
- Dakota Randall notes the Patriots reportedly get two players back for final practice before the Colts game.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Colts matchup brings back old AFC East memories.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 8 moves that led to Bill Belichick’s outrageously fast rebuild of the Patriots. 1. Drafting Mac Jones at 15th overall.
- Karen Guregian talks about how Rhamondre Stevenson has provided an unexpected jolt to the Patriots’ offense.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick says Rhamondre Stevenson ‘improved tremendously’ since joining the Patriots.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick provided a lengthy answer on why the Patriots are ‘very fortunate to have Brandon (Bolden)’.
- David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) Bill Belichick took a major gamble.
- Andrew Callahan hears from Kyle Van Noy explaining the synergy between himself and Dont’a Hightower.
- Andrew Callahan relays J.C. Jackson reacting to potentially earning his first Pro Bowl honor: “I’ve never been in the Pro Bowl, so just making that, getting that acknowledgement, it’d mean a lot. It means I’m doing something good.”
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) David Andrews shows love for the veterans that were key in his development as rookie.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Predicting the Patriots final 4 games of 2021 regular season.
- Eric Wilbur offers a roundup of what NFL experts are predicting for Saturday’s Patriots-Colts game.
- Zack Cox’ Friday Patriots Mailbag: Will Josh McDaniels leave for head-coaching job? Plus: What positions should Patriots target in draft? /In Jim Mora voice, “Draft? Don’t talk about—draft? You kidding me? Draft!?!”
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Is Josh McDaniels once again a sought-after head coach candidate?
- Tom E. Curran examines Josh McDaniels’ baggage, value and future: Is he better off seeing how Foxboro plays out or jumping at the next opportunity?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols - What it means for Patriots; All teams.
- Matt Dolloff discusses how the NFL won’t even consider cancelling games, despite the latest COVID surge.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Tom Brady details the confusion he felt at the early outset of Deflategate.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss ways the Pats use their TEs and WRs to win battles and the toughest test remaining on the schedule. (51 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: NFL’s changes to COVID-19 protocols need to happen fast; Plus, the post-Urban Meyer Jags, Dak Prescott’s “slump” and more.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) T.Y. Hilton: Colts have to “expect the unexpected” from the Patriots.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates: Cowboys, Patriots duos shine. No. 7 Matt Judon, No. 8 J.C. Jackson.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios; Plus Week 15 outlook.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA pushes for postponements, possibility of shutting things down for a week.
- Dan Graziano (ESPN) NFL’s new COVID-19 rules include changes to return-to-play protocols, return of intensive restrictions.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Browns’ Baker Mayfield calls out NFL on protocols as team’s COVID-19 outbreak continues. /I don’t blame him.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Doug Pederson, Josh McDaniels top candidates to become next Jaguars head coach.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The 10 moments that define Urban Meyer’s disastrous Jaguars tenure. /Not Pats-related but included for bizarreness.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 15 NFL game picks: Patriots outlast Colts on Saturday night; Packers nip Ravens. Pats win 27-24.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 best bets.
VIEW FROM INDY
- Mike Wells (ESPN) Indianapolis Colts aim to reboot New England Patriots rivalry with first win since 2009.
- Cody Manning (ColtsWire) Colts vs. Patriots: 5 things to watch in Week 15. 1. Pulse check for Carson Wentz.
- Marc Dykton (93.5TheFan) Colts/Patriots: It doesn’t get much bigger than this.
- Joel A. Erickson (IndyStar) How Colts can keep Jonathan Taylor rolling against defenses stacked up to stop him.
- Nate Atkins (IndyStar) Colts’ Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly should be able to play against the Patriots.
- George Bremer (Herald Bulletin) Taylor well aware he’ll be targeted by Belichick.
- Mike Chappell (Fox59) Frank Reich: DNA is ‘we’re going to run the football’.
- J.J. Stankevitz (Colts.com) Colts rule out DT Antwaun Woods for Week 15 vs. New England Patriots.
- J.J. Stankevitz (Colts.com) Colts Mailbag: AFC playoff odds and scenarios, Bill Belichick’s Patriots defense, Jonathan Taylor’s shot at NFL MVP.
- Andy Yamashita (IndyStar) ‘No regrets’: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels speaks about Colts job three years after backing out.
- Scott Horner (IndyStar) NFL Week 15 picks, predictions: Colts vs. Patriots are a mixed bag.
