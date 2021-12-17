 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 12/17/21 - Patriots at Colts: Previews, keys to victory; Corralling the horses

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots Vs. Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium
Pats defense wrap up Bills RB Devin Singletary
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: NFL’s changes to COVID-19 protocols need to happen fast; Plus, the post-Urban Meyer Jags, Dak Prescott’s “slump” and more.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) T.Y. Hilton: Colts have to “expect the unexpected” from the Patriots.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates: Cowboys, Patriots duos shine. No. 7 Matt Judon, No. 8 J.C. Jackson.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios; Plus Week 15 outlook.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA pushes for postponements, possibility of shutting things down for a week.
  • Dan Graziano (ESPN) NFL’s new COVID-19 rules include changes to return-to-play protocols, return of intensive restrictions.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) BrownsBaker Mayfield calls out NFL on protocols as team’s COVID-19 outbreak continues. /I don’t blame him.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Doug Pederson, Josh McDaniels top candidates to become next Jaguars head coach.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The 10 moments that define Urban Meyer’s disastrous Jaguars tenure. /Not Pats-related but included for bizarreness.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 15 NFL game picks: Patriots outlast Colts on Saturday night; Packers nip Ravens. Pats win 27-24.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 best bets.

VIEW FROM INDY

