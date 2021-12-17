Washington signs quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Patriots’ practice squad

With starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke joining Kyle Allen on the Covid-19 reserve list Friday, the Washington Football Team announced the signing of Garrett Gilbert off the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the 30-year-old Gilbert is a candidate to start Tuesday’s rescheduled kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Covid-19 reserve list currently includes 21 players for Washington. The organization’s practice squad also includes quarterbacks Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu.

Gilbert had rejoined New England’s practice squad at its formation in September after being released by the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL roster deadline. The product of Texas and Southern Methodist previously spent the conclusion of his 2014 rookie season with the Patriots and was waived during organized team activities the following June.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams, Washington marks the eighth NFL team for Gilbert. He spent parts of two campaigns with the Carolina Panthers during the tenures of current Washington head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Through seven career appearances and one start, Gilbert has gone 23-of-44 through the air for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The former Alliance of American Football passing leader took 72 snaps in 2020.

Three quarterbacks remain in New England’s fold, with rookie starter Mac Jones accompanied on the 53-man roster by Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.