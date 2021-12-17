Patriots’ Damien Harris, Yodny Cajuste downgraded to out for Colts matchup

The New England Patriots downgraded running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste to out on the eve of Saturday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Both 2019 third-round picks had been listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Harris, 24, remained limited for three consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury that saw him exit prior to the bye week with 10 carries, 111 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. It will mark the Alabama product’s second missed start of the campaign. Rookie rusher Rhamondre Stevenson, coming off a career-high 24 handoffs, projects into a lead role in his absence.

Cajuste, 25, did not practice Tuesday and Wednesday because of an illness. The West Virginia alum returned in a partial capacity to close the week. After spending two seasons on the non-football injury list and injured reserve, Cajuste has since appeared in seven games for New England. Those games have brought 81 offensive snaps and two starts at right tackle

Seven members of New England’s active roster remain questionable to face Indianapolis, including running back Brandon Bolden, offensive linemen Trent Brown and David Andrews, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, safety Adrian Phillips and kicker Nick Folk.

Running back J.J. Taylor and offensive lineman Yasir Durant reside on the Covid-19 reserve list alongside injured tight end Dalton Keene.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.