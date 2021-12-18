Patriots vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

If you like old school football, this is the game for you.

Both the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will enter their Saturday matchup with clear and matching identities. They run the football, and they play sound defense. Both offenses rank top ten in rushing yards and attempts, while their defenses enter this matchup ranked in the top 10 of total points allowed.

Like always, it is expected that this game’s outcome will be determined by execution. Which team will execute their assignments with better consistency and in the biggest moments? Here is how you can follow along to find out.

New England Patriots (9-4) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Broadcast

Network: NFL Network

Team: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olson (color commentary), Pam Oliver (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)

The game will be broadcast locally on WBZ Channel 4.

Live streaming: fuboTV (Try for free here!)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions apply as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 226 (New England), 225 (Indianapolis)

Line: NE: +2 (ML: +115) | IND: -2 (ML: -135)

Over/Under: 46

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

