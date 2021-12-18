Patriots fans feel very good about their team entering the final four weeks of the season

Coming out of their Week 14 bye, the New England Patriots are headed into a crucial four-game stretch to close out the regular season. They will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night before playing the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Despite going up against two teams currently in the playoff picture — Indianapolis, Buffalo — and a red-hot Dolphins team currently on a six-game winning streak, Patriots fans feel very good about the direction their team is headed into: according to SB Nation’s latest Reacts survey, 95 percent of the team’s supporters are confident in its outlook.

The number being that high is not a surprise despite the challenging opponents awaiting the Patriots over the final four weeks of the season. New England, after all, has played some impressive football before its bye week.

The Patriots won seven straight to move from 2-4 to 9-4, and are in the driver’s seat to earn both the AFC East title and the number one playoff seed in the conference. Sure, winning out will likely be necessary for the latter, but New England has shown that it can play successful football against playoff-caliber competition.

Three of the next four opponents are just that, including the one the Patriots will face on Saturday: the Colts are entering Week 15 with a 7-6 record and as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. New England beating the team in primetime would be another statement with a crucial game against Buffalo on the horizon and the postseason only a month away.

At this point in time, the Patriots and their fans have every reason to feel confident.

