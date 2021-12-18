Patriots elevate three from practice squad for Colts matchup, including running back Devine Ozigbo

The New England Patriots have turned to three from the practice squad for Saturday’s visit with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Running back Devine Ozigbo will serve as a standard elevation while offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale will serve as Covid-19 replacements, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Ozigbo, 25, signed to the New England practice squad at the close of November. The Nebraska product entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and made previous stops with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars. Through 21 games between both clubs, he checks in with 11 carries for 25 yards to go with 13 catches for 72 yards.

Ferentz, 32, appeared in three games and started two this season as a standard elevation and Covid-19 replacement before signing to the 53-man roster in October. The former Iowa Hawkeye saw 134 snaps from left guard to right guard over that span and rejoined the practice squad last month after clearing waivers. Undrafted in 2014, Ferentz originally arrived in New England during the 2017 offseason after stints with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

Ekuale, 27, stands with two sacks through three appearances for New England after signing to the practice squad at its formation in September. The 2018 undrafted free agent from Washington State most recently reverted following Week 13 versus the Buffalo Bills. Accruing previous campaigns with the Jaguars and Cleveland Browns, Ekuale has logged 39 defensive downs during his Patriots stay.

New England downgraded running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste to out prior to Friday’s flight due to a hamstring injury and an illness, respectively. Seven members of the active roster remain questionable while running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Dalton Keene and offensive lineman Yasir Durant remain on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Kickoff in Indianapolis is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.