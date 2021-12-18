Patriots vs Colts inactives: Joejuan Williams, Joshuah Bledsoe out for New England

Following their Week 13 bye, the New England Patriots are back in action for a Saturday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Before New England traveled to Indianapolis, they listed nine players as questionable in the week’s final injury report, while making a flurry of roster moves throughout the week.

Here is who will be in and who will be out for both squads at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

Patriots Inactives

QB Jarrett Stidham DB Joshuah Bledsoe CB Joejuan Williams RB Damien Harris T Yodney Cajuste TE Devin Asiasi

Still feeling the affects from the hamstring injury he suffered against Buffalo in Week 12, Damien Harris was downgraded to out Friday evening. New England will enter Saturday’s contest with Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden - who was also questionable with a knee injury - and Devine Ozigbo as their healthy running backs.

Ozigbo was one of three moves New England made prior to kickoff Saturday. Ozigbo was elevated as a standard elevation off the practice squad, while offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale were elevated as Covid-19 replacements.

Along with Harris, offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste (illness) was also downgraded to out Friday night.

In the secondary, Joejuan Williams’ inactive label comes as the main surprise of the bunch. Williams, who hasn't been inactive since Week 6, will be a healthy inactive Saturday - perhaps a sign the Patriots’ defense will lean on a heavier personnel against the Colts’ top rated rushing attack. Also, Joshuah Bledsoe’s rookie debut will have to wait, as he is inactive after being activated from the non-football injury list earlier this week.

Colts Inactives

WR Mike Strachan RB Marlon Mack OLB Malik Jefferson DE Ben Banogu T Julien Davenport C Ryan Kelly

The Colts featured just three players on their final injury report, the most notable name being starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly (knee/illness/personal) was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday afternoon. He was activated off the teams Covid-19/Reserve list earlier this week, but did not participate in Thursday’s practice as he was dealing with a personal issue. Without their two-time Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro center, Indianapolis will likely start Danny Pinter for the second straight week.