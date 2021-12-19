Patriots vs. Colts stats: Self-inflicted mistakes doom New England in 27-17 loss

The New England Patriots entered Week 15 off a seven-game losing streak, but the team was unable to keep it alive against the Indianapolis Colts. New England lost the primetime matchup on Saturday night 27-17, falling to 9-5 on the season and from the top spot in the AFC playoff picture — in large part because

Let’s now take a look at some early statistics to come out of that contest.

Patriots vs. Colts: Team statistics

Team statistics Stat Patriots Colts Stat Patriots Colts First downs 20 15 Third down 6-15 (40.0%) 2-10 (20.0%) Fourth down 1-3 (33.3%) 3-3 (100.0%) Total net yards 365 275 Net rushing yards 81 226 Net passing yards 284 49 Penalties 8-50 2-13 Turnovers 2 1 Red zone 2-4 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%) Goal-to-go 1-2 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%) Time of possession 29:38 30:22

Statistically speaking, the game between the Patriots and Colts was a close affair with some advantages for New England. The team gained more yards, in part because it converted third downs at a higher rate, and vastly out-gained its opponent in passing yards.

In the end, however, none of that mattered because the Patriots kept shooting themselves in the foot. They turned the football over twice, had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and surrendered a 67-yard rushing touchdown to the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.

Patriots individual statistics

Passing statistics Player Attempts Completions Completion rate Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Sacks Rating EPA/Play Player Attempts Completions Completion rate Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Sacks Rating EPA/Play Mac Jones 45 26 57.8% 299 2 2 1-15 74.2 -0.01

Two weeks after throwing only three passes against the Buffalo Bills, Mac Jones had the second highest output of his career in that department. With the running game not moving the ball consistently enough and New England trailing 20-0 at the onset of the fourth quarter, the rookie was asked to attempt 45 passes.

Jones had some positive moments, including a pair of touchdown throws to Hunter Henry and a long 43-yard connection with N’Keal Harry, but he also threw two costly picks. The first of those turnovers ended a red zone possession, while the second set up a Colts touchdown.

Rushing statistics Player Carries Yards Average Touchdowns EPA/Play Player Carries Yards Average Touchdowns EPA/Play Rhamondre Stevenson 10 36 3.6 0 -0.31 Brandon Bolden 4 3 0.8 0 -0.92 Kendrick Bourne 2 19 9.5 0 0.43 Mac Jones 1 12 12.0 0 N/A Jakobi Meyers 1 9 9.0 0 0.92 Jonnu Smith 1 2 2.0 0 -1.14

With lead running back Damien Harris out due to a hamstring issue, the Patriots turned to fourht-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson as their RB1. Stevenson had a 13-yard run in the second quarter but was relatively quiet throughout the day — just like fellow running back Brandon Bolden.

The most damage on the ground was actually done by non-running backs: Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Mac Jones combined to gain 40 of New England’s 81 rushing yards on just four carries.

Receiving statistics Player Targets Receptions Yards Average Touchdowns EPA/Play Player Targets Receptions Yards Average Touchdowns EPA/Play Jakobi Meyers 12 6 44 3.7 0 0.13 Hunter Henry 8 6 77 9.6 2 0.58 Nelson Agholor 6 4 34 5.7 0 -0.51 Brandon Bolden 5 3 41 8.2 0 -0.53 N'Keal Harry 5 2 52 10.4 0 0.49 Kendrick Bourne 3 3 44 14.7 0 0.88 Jonnu Smith 3 1 3 1.0 0 -0.55 Rhamondre Stevenson 1 1 4 4.0 0 -0.05 Gunner Olszewski 1 0 0 0.0 0 -0.05

Mac Jones spread the football around against the Colts, with his favorite targets once again being wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Hunter Henry. Meyers led the team in targets (12) and was tied with Henry for the team-lead in receptions (6); Henry, meanwhile, had the most receiving yards on the team (77) and scored both touchdowns.

One player does deserve special mention, though. Former first-round wide receiver N’Keal Harry registered two receptions, including the aforementioned 43-yard snag in the fourth quarter.

Front seven statistics Player Tackles Sacks QB hits Interceptions Passes defensed Forced fumbles Recovered fumbles Player Tackles Sacks QB hits Interceptions Passes defensed Forced fumbles Recovered fumbles Kyle Van Noy 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davon Godchaux 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matthew Judon 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamie Collins Sr. 5 0 0 0 2 0 1 Lawrence Guy 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dont'a Hightower 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Barmore 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deatrich Wise Jr. 2 1-8 1 0 0 0 0 Carl Davis 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ja'Whaun Bentley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

The Patriots secondary did a solid job limiting the Colts’ running game early on, but it broke down at the most inopportune time: down 20-17 just outside the two-minute warning, the unit allowed Jonathan Taylor to take a cutback run 67 yards to the end zone for the decisive touchdown.

In total, the unit therefore surrendered 226 rushing yards and a score on 39 carries.

Secondary statistics Player Tackles Sacks QB hits Interceptions Passes defensed Forced fumbles Recovered fumbles Player Tackles Sacks QB hits Interceptions Passes defensed Forced fumbles Recovered fumbles Adrian Phillips 7 0 0 0 2 0 0 Devin McCourty 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kyle Dugger 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 J.C. Jackson 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 Jalen Mills 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Myles Bryant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

The Patriots’ defense was tested through the air on only 12 occasions, and it held up its end of the bargain: Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completed just five of his pass attempts for 57 yards with a touchdown and interception apiece.

That INT was grabbed by safety Devin McCourty with an assist by linebacker Jamie Collins. Cornerback J.C. Jackson, meanwhile, broke up three of Wentz’s passes.

Kicking statistics Player Field goals Extra points Punts Gross punt average Net punt average Blocked kicks Player Field goals Extra points Punts Gross punt average Net punt average Blocked kicks Nick Folk 1-1 2-2 N/A N/A N/A 0 Jake Bailey N/A N/A 2 40.0 26.7 1

The biggest number in this table is the one right at the bottom. After already seeing two of his punts get blocked earlier this year, the Patriots’ protection unit once again failed Jake Bailey. Indianapolis’ Matthew Adams burst through the line in the first quarter, with the football being recovered by his team for six points.

Return game statistics Player Punt returns Punt return average Punt return touchdowns Kickoff returns Kickoff return average Kickoff return touchdowns Tackles Player Punt returns Punt return average Punt return touchdowns Kickoff returns Kickoff return average Kickoff return touchdowns Tackles Gunner Olszewski 1 1 0 1 20.0 0 1 Cody Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jahlani Tavai 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brandon King 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

The Patriots’ return game had a quiet day, with Gunner Olszewski running back just two kicks. Obviously, though, the protection breakdown on the blocked punt was a huge miscue and part of why New England’s seven-game winning streak came to a disappointing end.