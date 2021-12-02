New England Patriots links 12/02/21 - Moving on to Buffalo: A big-boy game

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Bills. Scouting the matchups, series history, tale of the tape.
- How to watch/listen: Patriots at Bills.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Pats prep for “game-changer” Josh Allen.
- Transactions: Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
- Angelique Fiske notes Mac Jones represents a new friend and Boston Children’s Hospital for My Cause My Cleats.
- Angelique Fiske reports Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Trent Brown - Hunter Henry - Kyle Van Noy - Devin McCourty - Matthew Judon.
- Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills. (4.10 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 12/1: Previewing the Buffalo Bills, Wednesday practice report. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian explains how the standard for Mac Jones is now much different, and much higher than the other QBs taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and how their nitpicking is a form of flattery.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Mac Jones the answer at quarterback for the Patriots.
- Zack Cox looks at what Mac Jones expects from the MNF stage and the Bills Mafia as he prepares for his first trip to Buffalo.
- Phil Perry tries to figure out what is it that makes evaluating Mac Jones so polarizing.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Sweet November — J.C. Jackson, Mac Jones earn monthly honors from NFL.
- Evan Lazar goes one-on-one with guard Ted Karras to discuss New England’s six-game winning streak and Mac Jones. Karras is bringing physicality and leadership to the offensive line.
- Edwin Duodu (NutsandBoltsSports) Why the Patriots are the best team currently in the NFL.
- Jim Hackett believes Bill Belichick might be in line for NFL Executive of the Year after securing a flurry of key additions this past offseason. Bill bet on himself and won.
- Michael Hurley takes a closer look at the Buffalo Bills, who will host the Pats in their biggest game of the season.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Beating the Bills’ blitz: Jones, McDaniels talk challenges presented by Buffalo’s defense.
- John Andersen acknowledges the Pats defense has been outstanding of late, but warns it’s a little bit of fool’s gold
- Andrew Callahan finds the Patriots embracing the high stakes of their showdown with the Bills on Monday Night Football. ‘It’s huge.’
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Notebook: Quinn Nordin released, Mac Jones ‘marks ‘MJ10’; Trent Brown describes his calf injury as ‘all right’ and team captain Devin McCourty praises Bill Belichick.
- Andrew Callahan reports LB Jamie Collins was designated to return off injured reserve and could play at Buffalo.
- Andrew Callahan explains Kyle Dugger’s situation after testing positive for COVID-19: If Dugger is unvaccinated, he will miss a minimum of 10 days. If he is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he can play as soon as he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart.
- Zack Cox tells us what it means for the Bills game, now that the Kyle Dugger has been placed on the COVID list. Dugger leads the Pats in tackles this season.
- Ryan Hannable reports the Patriots have multiple players dealing with COVID-19: Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor.
- Adam London notes Devin McCourty offers some advice to New England fans who will be in Buffalo on Monday night for the game. ‘There’s going to be a lot of rowdy Buffalo fans.’
- Adam London highlights Julian Edelman on ‘Inside the NFL’ who knows what Bill Belichick is preaching to the Patriots right now.
- CBS Boston passes along a report that Mac Jones filed for a Tom Brady-like trademark, “MJ10”.
- CBS Boston noes Hunter Henry says he would miss a game to see the birth of his first child. /All for it.
- Tom E. Curran sees the fear of a Pats-Bucs Super Bowl gripping the nation.
- Ricky Doyle highlights Rodney Harrison on what has stood out to him about New England’s success this season.
- Zack Cox quotes Tom Brady on the 2007 Super Bowl loss: “Had we won that game — I don’t know, I’m not a big hypothetical guy — but maybe the desire is a little bit different, if you’re looking at silver lining,” the 44-year-old says. “Maybe the desire to reach that point, maybe I would have been fulfilled — not to stop playing at that time, but I don’t know. Maybe I’d play another seven or eight years, and maybe I’m fulfilled. Maybe not.”
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones named AFC offensive rookie of the month.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson is the AFC defensive player of the month.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Hunter Henry is prepared to miss a game if wife goes into labor on a game day.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: How would a new Giants GM impact Joe Judge’s future? Plus, will the Saints chase Russell Wilson, will the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson, and which college coaches may jump to the pros, or vice versa?
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Week 13 Mailbag: Handing out early MVPs, Russell Wilson’s no-trade clause and Deshaun Watson’s landing spot.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) How good is your NFL coach on fourth-down calls? We rank all 32. Bill Belichick 29th.
- Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN) QB rankings: How all 32 teams’ QBs stack up; Weekly big takeaways. Mac Jones 13th.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles. Mac Jones 13th.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL rookie rankings 2021. No. 2 Mac Jones. Also mentioned Christian Barmore.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2021 NFL playoff picture: Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 13. Bills 2nd seed; Patriots 5th seed, Wild Card 1.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Unmasking NFL’s pretenders as playoffs near: One metric shows who’s for real amid jumbled landscape.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) College contract boom points to NFL coaching salary spike: ‘Everyone is going to get paid a lot more’.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Tom Brady reveals he had his own ‘flu game’ while naming his favorite non-Super Bowl win with Patriots.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 13 picks: Bills beat Patriots to reclaim top spot in AFC East. Bills win 26-20.
