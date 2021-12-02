One day after seeing Jamie Collins return to practice, another linebacker currently on the New England Patriots’ injured reserve list took the field for the first time again. According to reporters on site, Harvey Langi was back in action. His 21-day roster activation window has now been opened.

As is the case with Jamie Collins, the Patriots now have three weeks to make a decision on Langi. They either activate him to their 53-man roster or he will revert back to injured reserve and stay there for the remainder of the season.

Langi, 29, is on his second stint with the Patriots. First joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he appeared in one game before a car crash ended his rookie campaign. The BYU product was able to continue his career and return the following summer, but he was released during roster cutdowns. Langi eventually found his way to the New York Jets, for whom he appeared in 30 games over the next two years.

In May, however, he returned to his old stomping grounds. After signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Langi appeared in seven games, playing primarily on special teams. However, a sprained MCL forced the club to send him to injured reserve in late October.

Now, Langi has taken the first step in his return.

If the Patriots decide to activate him at one point over the coming three weeks, they might have to free up a spot for him on the 53-man roster. At the moment, however, the team has two open spots after sending safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor to the Coronavirus reserve list.

Now back at practice, Langi is eligible to return to the active roster at any time over the coming 21 days. Theoretically, he could therefore rejoin his teammates as early as Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.