Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: David Andrews among New England’s eight limited

Running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger, both on the Covid-19 reserve list, marked the lone absences during Thursday’s New England Patriots practice.

An additional eight members of the active roster were limited as AFC East preparations for the Buffalo Bills continued, including center David Andrews.

The team captain is dealing with a shoulder issue.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

WR Cole Beasley (veteran rest)

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

As two Patriots remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice while on the Covid-19 reserve list, Harvey Langi’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened. The linebacker suffered a sprained MCL in October during his first start of the season. And in the slot for the Bills, Beasley, who stands with 62 receptions on the year, received a veteran’s rest day.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

DT Star Lotulelei (illness)

LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

Now among New England’s limited, Andrews has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps through a dozen starts this campaign. Bolden at running back and Olszewski in the return game also check in with new injuries for the Patriots. As for the Bills, a pair of defensive starters were limited on Thursday. Lotulelei had been activated from Covid-19 reserve the previous afternoon, while Milano’s shoulder injury had previously been listed in Week 11.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

G Cody Ford (bicep)

Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, guard Shaq Mason, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and punter Jake Bailey all cleared New England’s side of the injury report. And on Buffalo’s side, Ford, a six-game starter along the interior line, checked in as a full participant while managing a bicep issue.