Quinn Nordin clears waivers, expected to join Patriots’ practice squad

Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin cleared waivers and is expected to continue with the New England Patriots on the practice squad, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The 23-year-old Michigan product had his 21-day return window open on Tuesday prior to being placed on waivers amid a series of transactions on Wednesday.

Nordin made New England’s initial 53-man roster following a preseason in which he went 6-of-8 on field goals and 4-of-7 on extra points with longs of 48 and 50 yards. Inactive for September’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, the undrafted arrival was subsequently moved injured reserve due to an abdomen issue.

In his absence, veteran Nick Folk has gone 31-of-34 on field goals and 29-of-33 on extra points while converting on a career-high five tries from 50-plus yards. The franchise leader in consecutive field goals made remains listed as limited due to a left knee injury.

Fellow rookie Riley Patterson marked the most recent kicker on the Patriots’ practice squad. He agreed to sign to the Detroit Lions’ active roster midway through November.

New England entered Thursday with a pair of openings on the scout team.