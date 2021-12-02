Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Welcome to Week 13! Welcome to Thursday Night Football! While the New England Patriots will only enter the action on Monday, traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills in a massive AFC East showdown, the first game of the week will already be played tonight.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New Orleans Saints; two teams that have played on Thursday last week as well. Who should the Patriots and their fans root for in this one Glad you asked! Let’s take a closer look at the Thursday Night Football Rooting Guide.

8:20 pm ET

Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-6): Go Cowboys! This game almost went to the dreaded “Go good game!” category, but there actually is a rooting interest from New England’s perspective in this all-NFC matchup. You see, the Bills beat the Saints on Thanksgiving, meaning that New Orleans losing tonight would also hurt one of Buffalo’s tiebreakers: the team’s strength of victory — the fifth of the in-division tiebreakers — would take a hit. Given how close the race between the Patriots and Bills for the AFC East title is, it might just become important. | NFL Network/FOX