New England Patriots links 12/19/21 - Pats’ sloppy play allows banner win for the Colts

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Colts. Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021; M
- Mike Dussault has some ideas on how the Patriots can get back on track. 1. Fix the penalties.
- Mike Dussault shares four keys from the loss to Colts. 1. Colts galloping out of the gate.
- Erik Scalavino’s Game Observations: Patriots couldn’t overcome sloppy start.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots - Colts.
- Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis. (2.44 min. video)
- What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak. (1.40 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots film review: How the Colts delivered a reality check to the Pats and Mac Jones.
- Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: Colts beat the Patriots at their own game in the trenches. The Patriots were out-muscled by the Colts on Saturday night.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week 15 snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
- Zack Cox analyzes the Patriots snap count: Jamie collins filled the void left by Ja’Whaun Bentley’s knee injury.
- Tom E. Curran writes the Colts did to the Patriots what the Patriots did to the Bills. “The Patriots didn’t know it was gonna be that kind of party when they stepped on the field. It was like they were late and spent the first 40 minutes of the game trying to pull up their pants while running for the door.”
- Andy Hart sees the Patriots’ ugly loss to Colts as either a wakeup call or a reality check.
- Evan Lazar tells us ten things we learned from the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Colts. 1. Pats QB Mac Jones nearly mounts comeback in seesaw performance.
- Nick Goss gives us his Pats-Colts takeaways: Run defense a real concern for Pats after loss.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots takeaways: 1. The Colts’ plan worked. 2. Self-inflicted errors killed the Patriots. More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 15 Observations from Patriots Week 15 loss to Colts. Jakobi Myers’s drop of that long pass in the 1st series set the tone for the team.
- Chad Finn offers his thoughts on the loss in Indy: In building a 20-0 lead en route to a 27-17 victory and their first win in over the Patriots since 2009, the Colts were the faster and more ferocious team.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots’ lessons-learned from Week 15 loss to the Colts 1. Colts made good on their game plan, but penalties sunk the Pats.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) 5 Thoughts on the Patriots loss. 1. As bad as the game was, credit Bill Belichick and the Pats defense for figuring things out after a rough start. Despite a rocky beginning, for the most part, they ended up settling down enough to keep the game close while giving the offense a chance to win it down the stretch.
- Dakota Randall says the most important thing about the rough performance against Indy is how New England bounces back. “The loss to the Colts was not the end of the world. In fact, in some respects, it might’ve been a good thing. The Patriots probably needed to experience some true road adversity, and Jones — the whole team, really — absolutely showed something in fighting back to make it a three-point game with just over two minutes remaining...”
- Karen Guregian writes the Colts beat the Patriots at their own game. They ran the ball down their throats. And feasted on Patriot miscues...
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Colts, Taylor run over mistake-prone Patriots 27-17.
- Andrew Callahan explains how despite allowing the game-clinching touchdown Saturday night, the Pats’ defense played well enough to win.
- Mike Reiss cleans out his Patriots notebook after reviewing the team’s loss to the Colts.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots unable to reign in the Colts on the road at Indy.
- Bob George (PatsFans) Patriots comeback falls short at Indy.
- Karen Guregian highlights Mac Jones pointing to a bad week of practice for the Pats’ performance vs. the Colts.
- Sean T. McGuire picks eight thoughts on Mac Jones’ performance Saturday night: Jones was 26-for-45 but did throw a pair of second-half touchdowns.
- Conor Roche relays Matthew Slater who believes the loss is a ‘good wake-up call’ for the Patriots.
- Phil Perry’s Report Card: Loss to Colts proves Pats have plenty to work on
- Conor Roche reports the Patriots still control their own destiny to win the division, but will need some help if they want the AFC’s top seed.
- Zack Cox lays out what the wins by the Bills and Dolphins mean for the Pats in the AFC East playoff race.
- Michael Hurley calls attention to Bill Belichick feeling compelled to apologize to the media for his terse answers after the loss.
- CBS Boston highlights Bill Belichick going deep on his thought process for kicking the field goal instead of trying to score a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line.
- CBS Boston notes Bill Belichick wonders why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected after Colts WR made contact with official.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Bill Belichick on cusp of coaching in his 800th game; Next two games will not be flexed; McDaniels future; More.
- Ryan Hannable’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ recipe for success becoming very clear. ‘Play from ahead, run the football and play good defense.’
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve give you their take on Saturday night’s Patriots almost no show vs the Colts. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: A wild AFC North race sums up the NFL’s unpredictable season; Plus, Christian Wilkins’s moment, the Saints stymie Tom Brady, Dan Campbell, Jonathan Taylor and everything else from Week 15.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 15: Omicron forces NFL to change course as playoffs near.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Major Cardinals concerns emerge, Steelers win despite unfixable offense, more from Week 15
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Week 15 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 15: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 grades. Patriots: C-, Colts: A-.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers: Cardinals showing signs of another late-season fade?
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 15.
- Austin Gayle (PFF) NFL Week 15 Game Recap: Indianapolis Colts 27, New England Patriots 17
- Michael Renner (PFF) Ranking the best rookie QB seasons of the past 15 years: Can Mac Jones top Russell Wilson?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones after Patriots lost to Colts: We didn’t practice well this week.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Bill Belichick apologizes to media after notoriously short press conference after Patriots’ loss
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Playoff picture 2021: Week 15 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and postseason outlook.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) 28 teams remain alive, with five games left in Week 15.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) New COVID protocols put unvaccinated players at enhanced risk.
