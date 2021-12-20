Devine Ozigbo, James Ferentz, Daniel Ekuale revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 15

The practice squad stands at 14 for the New England Patriots.

Running back Devine Ozigbo, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale reverted on Monday after being called up to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Ozigbo, 25, dressed as a standard elevation yet did not play in what became a 27-17 loss for New England. The Nebraska product signed to the practice squad heading into December after running back J.J. Taylor was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list. Entering the league as a rookie free agent in 2019, Ozigbo has appeared in 21 career games to record 11 carries for 25 yards and 13 catches for 72 yards. He previously was twice a member of the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ferentz, 32, remained on the sidelines Saturday night as a Covid-19 replacement for backup lineman Yasir Durant. He has seen action in three games this season. Those games have brought two starts as well as 134 offensive snaps between left and right guard. The vested veteran signed to the 53-man roster in October and was retained on the practice squad after clearing waivers in November. Undrafted out of Iowa in 2014, Ferentz made stops with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos before arriving in New England.

Ekuale, 27, played two defensive snaps while serving as a Covid-19 replacement for the trip to Indianapolis. He has notched two sacks through four appearances for New England after signing to the practice squad at its formation in September. Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Ekuale spent prior years with the Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The Washington State alum has since been in for 41 downs with the Patriots.

The AFC East’s Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.