Kendrick Bourne among four Patriots added to Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots placed four players on the Covid-19 reserve list Monday afternoon, including Kendrick Bourne.

The wide receiver has been added along with linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone.

Bourne caught three passes for 44 yards in Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The March arrival from the San Francisco 49ers stands with 45 receptions through 14 games. He has tied career highs with 667 yards and five touchdowns receiving, both team highs, and totaled 100 yards rushing.

Langi, Perkins and McGrone were not on New England’s current active roster prior to Monday’s movement.

The veteran Langi’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve remains open through Thursday. Perkins, a rookie third-round pick out of Oklahoma, was placed on injured reserve last week and McGrone, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Michigan, has reverted to the non-football injury list for the remainder of 2021.

A total 51 NFL players have been moved to Covid-19 reserve following positive tests over the last two days, according to the transaction wire. Running back J.J. Taylor continues on the list for the Patriots alongside injured tight end Dalton Keene and offensive lineman Yasir Durant.

“I’d say every day is a new day. I don’t think any of us know what to expect,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said during his Monday video conference. “We’re following the league rules and protocols, which have been significantly enhanced, or been more restrictive, which I think we all understand. But I think we have to make adjustments and be in compliance with them. We put up a wall in our weight room over the weekend and things like that to be in compliance like we did last year.

“What this week will bring, I don’t know. Again, I don’t really have any say in this, but we’ll continue to do the best that we can to keep everybody as safe, distanced, masked, and protected as we can. It’s, certainly, an imperfect situation on multiple levels. Whatever we’re doing, I think we’re doing the best that we can.”

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday.