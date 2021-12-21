New England Patriots links 12/21/21 - Week 15 flushed out of their system, Patriots move on to Buffalo

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss.
- Mike Dussault gives us a Patriots Pro Bowl update: Rosters to be announced Wednesday.
- Paul Perillo mentions Bill Belichick offering an apology to the media after having time to reflect. After offering his initial olive branch to start, Belichick was also a bit more expansive with a couple of his answers with regard to his strategy during the game.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Lawrence Guy - Brandon Bolden - Jamie Collins - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Mac Jones - Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Although mistakes Buried the Patriots offense, still more good than bad from Mac Jones.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 15, Patriots-Colts: Things to consider when wondering how soon the “Week 15 Super Bowl Champs” banner will be hanging above Lucas Oil.
- Ryan Hannable shares some leftover thoughts from Saturday night. 1. The first half was as bad of a half both the Patriots and Jones have played this season. ... It was a game that happens to every rookie quarterback where they seem overwhelmed and confused at times, but give credit to Jones for fighting back.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Over before it started for the Patriots?
- Karen Guregian notes that after a healthy dose of humble pie, the Patriots have moved on to Buffalo.
- Nick Stevens reports Bills fans get a billboard outside Gillette Stadium, again.
- Ryan Hannable explains why the Patriots should feel good about their QB, Mac Jones, heading into the playoffs.
- Eric Wilbur thinks that in losing, the Patriots just may have won confidence in Mac Jones.
- Jason Mastrodonato says Mac Jones played like a rookie against the Colts, and that’s OK to admit.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots could be without three of their top four receivers for this Sunday’s rematch with the Buffalo Bills.
- Tom Westerholm notes Bills coach Sean McDermott clarifies his comments about Bill Belichick following loss to the Patriots back on Dec. 6th.
- Ryan Hannable takes a look at the AFC playoff picture: How things look following Week 15.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots place four on COVID-19/Reserve, including Bourne, Perkins.
- Dakota Randall highlights a frustrated Kendrick Bourne offers an update on his COVID-19 designation: “smh this is some bs I’m fine tho no symptoms”
- Bill Speros writes ‘the Grinch is back. Just in time as we approach Year Three of “15 Days To Slow The Spread.” COVID-19 has returned for the holidays, forcing postponements and sidelining players across the NFL, NBA and NHL. In a word: “Stink. Stank. Stunk.”’
- Karen Guregian points out the Patriots have a long list of players hitting free agency in 2022.
- Michael Hurley talks about how in the wake of Chris Godwin suffering a season-ending ACL tear, Tom Brady is once again voicing his opinion on the lack of protection for the knees of pass catchers.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Jamie Collins: Sometimes you need that humble pie.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick questions why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contact with an official.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: How the Saints’ defense shut down Tom Brady; Plus, what Chris Godwin’s season-ending injury means in free agency, evaluating John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision and more from around the NFL.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football: The week Of Covid, again; Plus: Riveting MVP Race, Previewing Buffalo at New England, More from Week 15.
- Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Week 16 referee assignments. Bills at Patriots: Shawn Smith.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL winners and losers of Week 15: Colts and 49ers peaking; Cardinals and Ravens raising eyebrows.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) This NFL season, parity may finally extend deep into the playoffs.
- Rich Cimini and Jordan Raanan (ESPN) Inside the dysfunctional decade of New York Jets and Giants football - What went wrong, what’s next?
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL COVID-19 protocol changes, Week 15 postponed games, new testing and return-to-play rules: Can the NFL navigate the omicron variant?
