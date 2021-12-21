Saturday night was a learning experience for Mac Jones. Going up against a talented Indianapolis Colts defense, the New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback made his fair share of mistakes early before rebounding late to lead his team back into the game.

On the day, Jones finished with 26 completions on 45 pass attempts for 299 yards as well as two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Patriots’ comeback bid fell short, and the team lost 27-17 — Jones’ first road loss as a pro.

For the youngster, the game was all about problem solving. Whether it was muddy coverage looks or hesitant decisions, Jones was figuring things out on the fly. Some of the tests he passed, others he will have to learn from.

As we do each week here at Mac Attack on Pats Pulpit — at least when the Patriots decide to call more than three passes — we take a deep dive into his performance to study the good, the bad and everything in between. We will look at what went wrong on his two interceptions, dissect the touchdown passes to tight end Hunter Henry, and look at other plays he did or did not make.