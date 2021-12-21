Patriots tight end Dalton Keene clears Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots removed tight end Dalton Keene from the Covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 22-year-old Virginia Tech product, who had been sent to the list on Dec. 13, will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus injury during training camp.

Selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft at No. 101 overall, Keene appeared in six games during his rookie season. He saw 140 offensive snaps and finished with three receptions for 16 yards on five targets.

The Patriots added wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone to Covid-19 reserve following positive tests on Monday. Running back J.J. Taylor has remained on the list since Nov. 29, while offensive lineman Yasir Durant was transferred along with Keene last week.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff.