Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 15 Tuesday Night Football

Tuesday usually is not the day for primetime football, but we are indeed living in strange times. Last week’s rescheduling due to multiple Covid-19 outbreaks led the NFL to moving a pair of games to Tuesday.

So, who should New England Patriots fans root for tonight? Let’s find out.

7:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4): Go Seahawks! The Rams will still likely make the playoffs even in case of a loss, but the fact remains: everything that makes life harder for L.A. and might contribute to an early postseason exit is good news for the Patriots. The team, after all, owns the Rams’ sixth-round pick following the Sony Michel trade. | FOX

Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7): Go good game! Even considering strength of victory and strength of schedule tiebreakers, the game has little actual impact on the AFC and the Patriots’ standing in the conference’s postseason race. | FOX