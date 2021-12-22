Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Bills ahead of Week 16

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell and coaching assistant Leonard Johnson remain three weeks later. And so do the limited on-field connections between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

The waiving of veteran guard Jamil Douglas, a Super Bowl LI champion, marks the lone change.

Two former Patriots players can still be found on the active roster and practice squad in Orchard Park, while no former Bills players can be found between the active roster and practice squad in Foxborough. Or reserve lists.

Here’s a second glance through those names heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East rematch at Gillette Stadium.

BUFFALO

Jake Kumerow, wide receiver — Signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and released with a settlement in 2017, Kumerow found himself on New England’s practice squad that fall. The Wisconsin-Whitewater product then exited after two weeks amid a series of moves that included the claiming of tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. And that would be the organization Kumerow headed to next. The wideout caught 20 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns during his time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He was let go during NFL cutdowns in 2020. From there, Kumerow joined the Buffalo practice squad, twice serving as an elevation last campaign before signing to the 53-man roster in December after his lone reception ended in the end zone. The 29-year-old has appeared in a dozen games this campaign, starting one on offense. Against the Patriots earlier this December, Kumerow saw 74 percent of the workload on special teams.

Kahale Warring, tight end — Warring spent three days of training camp with the Patriots in August before agreeing to terms with the Bills’ practice squad to begin September. The No. 86 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft had been claimed off waivers by New England from general manager Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans. That transaction arrived after Warring resided on injured reserve for his rookie season and checked into seven games to catch three passes for 35 yards last season. The 24-year-old tight end by way of San Diego State would then be awarded to the Indianapolis Colts off waivers, only to return to the league wire three days later as clubs reduced from 80 to 53 players. Warring made his Buffalo debut on Halloween, playing three offensive snaps as an elevation from the practice squad versus the Miami Dolphins.