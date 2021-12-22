Patriots vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor sidelined for New England

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Wednesday without running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

But N’Keal Harry, who exited after sustaining a hard hit in the fourth quarter last weekend, was present out wide as work on the Buffalo Bills got underway. And in the backfield, so was J.J. Taylor, who made his return to the active roster after three weeks on the Covid-19 reserve list.

A total of nine were limited participants for New England.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East rematch at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

Bills

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

Stevenson made his second NFL start Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts before being sidelined from practice with an illness. And Agholor suffered a head injury in the 27-17 loss. The starting wide receiver now resides in the league’s concussion protocol. While omitted, the Patriots placed fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne on the Covid-19 reserve list Monday. New England’s leader in receiving yards is joined there by offensive lineman Yasir Durant as well as non-active linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone and Ronnie Perkins.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

WR Matthew Slater (illness)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

DE Jerry Hughes (neck)

S Micah Hyde (back)

Harry, who reeled in a career-long 43-yard pass at Lucas Oil Stadium, was a new addition to New England’s limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. A decade-long captain on special teams in Slater also practiced in that capacity because of an illness. And for the Bills, three veteran starters were partial participants in a walkthrough. Slot receiver Cole Beasley was not among them after testing positive for Covid-19 the afternoon prior. He will miss Week 16.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

QB Josh Allen (foot)

Starting right tackle Trent Brown has been removed from the Patriots’ injury report after working through calf and wrist issues. And for the Bills, Allen went forward as a full participant after spraining his left foot last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning second-team All-Pro quarterback went 15-of-30 passing for 145 yards with one touchdown when New England visited the wind gusts of Orchard Park to begin December.