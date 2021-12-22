Three weeks after their first matchup of the season, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are set to meet again: the Patriots will host their AFC East rivals at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, in a game that will have massive implications for both clubs.

New England is entering the contest with a 9-5 record and as the frontrunner in the division. A win over the Bills — thus completing the season sweep — would all but guarantee the team’s return to the AFC East throne after a one-year absence. It also would help the Patriots stay very much alive in the race for the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is 8-6 headed into Week 16. The Bills can only tie the Patriots’ record even in case of a win, but they would overtake their rivals in the standings thanks to their superior division record. A loss, on the other hand, might push the currently seventh-seeded team out of the playoff picture with just two games remaining.

Needless to say, this game is a big one. To stay up to the date with all the latest news and analysis before, during and after Patriots vs. Bills, please make sure to bookmark this story stream.