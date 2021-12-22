The NFL announced its 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night, and three members of the New England Patriots have made the cut. Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teamer Matthew Slater will represent New England on the AFC team.

The Patriots are among 23 teams with multiple Pro Bowlers this season. Five teams in the AFC have seen more than three players voted to the all-star game.

Jackson, 26, has been voted to the first Pro Bowl of his four-year career. A former rookie free agent who joined the Patriots after going undrafted in 2018, Jackson has developed into one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. Leading the league in interception since his arrival, including seven this season, he has taken over as New England’s CB1 following the trade that sent Stephon Gilmore to Carolina.

Judon, 29, has made his third straight Pro Bowl. Starting his career as a fifth-round draft choice by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, the Grand Valley State product arrived in New England during the offseason and has quickly carved out a prominent role as a starting outside linebacker. He has been a difference-maker for the Patriots and has notched a career-high 12.5 sacks through 14 games this season.

Slater, 36, has now made the Pro Bowl in 10 out of his 14 seasons in the NFL. A fifth-round selection by New England in the 2008 draft, Slater has been the league’s high-water mark for special teams play for more than a decade now. This season so far, he has notched a combined nine tackles in the kicking game while also serving as one of the team leaders on the Patriots’ 9-5 team.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined by polling not just players and coaches, but fans as well. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 all-stars.

The full Pro Bowl roster looks as follows:

AFC Offense

QB Justin Herbert (L.A. Chargers), QB Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City); RB Nick Chubb (Cleveland), RB Joe Mixon (Cincinnati), RB Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis); FB Patrick Ricard (Baltimore); WR Keenan Allen (L.A. Chargers), WR Ja’Marr Chase (Cinncinati), WR Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), WR Tyreek Hill (Kansas City); TE Mark Andrews (Baltimore), TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City); OT Orlando Brown (Kansas City), OT Dion Dawkins (Buffalo), OT Rashawn Slater (L.A. Chargers); G Joel Bitonio (Cleveland), G Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis), G Wyatt Teller (Cleveland); C Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis), C Corey Linsley (L.A. Chargers)

AFC Defense

DT DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis), DT Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh), DT Chris Jones (Kansas City); DE Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas), DE Myles Garrett (Cleveland), DE Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati); OLB Joey Bosa (L.A. Chargers), OLB Matthew Judon (New England), OLB T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh); MLB Darius Leonard (Indianapolis), MLB Denzel Perryman (Las Vegas); CB Xavien Howard (Miami), CB J.C. Jackson (New England), CB Kenny Moore (Indianapolis), CB Denzel Ward (Cleveland); FS Kevin Byard (Tennessee); SS Derwin James (L.A. Chargers), SS Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City)

AFC Specialists

P A.J. Cole (Las Vegas), K Justin Tucker (Baltimore), LS Luke Rhodes (Indianapolis); RS Devin Duvernay (Baltimore), ST Matthew Slater (New England)

NFC Offense

QB Tom Brady (Tampa Bay), QB Kyler Murray (Arizona), QB Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay); RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans), RB James Conner (Arizona), RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota); FB Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco); WR Davante Adams (Green Bay), WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), WR Cooper Kupp (L.A. Rams), WR Deebo Samuel (San Francisco); TE George Kittle (San Francisco), TE Kyle Pitts (Atlanta); OT Tyron Smith (Dallas), OT Trent Williams (San Francisco), OT Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay); G Ali Marpet (Tampa Bay), G Zack Martin (Dallas), G Brandon Scherff (Washington); C Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay), C Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)

NFC Defense

DT Jonathan Allen (Washington), DT Kenny Clark (Green Bay), DT Aaron Donald (L.A. Rams), DE Nick Bosa (San Francisco), DE Brian Burns (Carolina), DE Cameron Jordan (New Orleans); OLB Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay), OLB Chandler Jones (Arizona), OLB Robert Quinn (Chicago); MLB Micah Parsons (Dallas), MLB Bobby Wagner (Seattle); CB Trevon Diggs (Dallas), CB Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans), CB Jalen Ramsey (L.A. Rams), CB Darius Slay (Philadelphia); FS Quandre Diggs (Seattle), SS Budda Baker (Arizona), SS Harrison Smith (Minnesota)

NFC Specialists