Patriots vs. Bills predictions: Will New England’s run defense bounce back in Week 16?

The New England Patriots run defense has had its fair share of issues recently. After giving up 270 on the ground against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, the unit surrendered 226 rushing yards to the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday.

In between those two games, however, the Patriots only gave up 99 to the Buffalo Bills — the same Bills they will go up again this Sunday. So, will the New England run defense rebound? Using our crystal ball as well as numbers provided by DraftKings Sportsbook let’s try to find out.

Devin Singletary: O/U 46.5 rushing yards

The Patriots’ main focus heading into the game against Buffalo will likely once again be on slowing down one of the most potent passing attacks in football. Accordingly, New England might sacrifice some integrity up front against the run in order to create favorable matchups versus the pass.

As a result, Buffalo’s lead running back might very well be able to crack the 46.5 rushing yards set as the over/under for Sunday’s game. Singletary did not do so in Week 13, gaining 36 yards on 10 carries. That said, conditions are expected to be more favorable for the passing game this week which could also play into the running back’s hands.

Prediction: Over

Josh Allen: O/U 35.5 rushing yards

The Bills’ starting quarterback has cracked 35.5 yards in eight of his games so far this season, including a 39-yard output against the Patriots in Week 13. In fact, he was the team’s number one ball-carrier that day.

With the exception of a 21-yard gain on a scramble, however, New England actually had Allen contained quite well. It would not be a surprise if the same thing happened again on Sunday, especially given that the will make him their number one target from a defensive perspective: they know allowing Allen to extend plays is a recipe for disaster.

Prediction: Under