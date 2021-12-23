New England Patriots links 12/23/21 - Pats, Bills playing mind games ahead of Sunday

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bills Wednesday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault thumbnails 10 key players to watch: Patriots vs. Bills.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo.
- Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl.
- Mike Dussault reports Bill Belichick and Mac Jones earn nods from NFL execs.
- Press Conference transcript: Mac Jones.
- Angelique Fiske reports Matthew Judon was honored with the 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award.
- Press Conferences: Dont’a Hightower - Devin McCourty - Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian says the mind games with Buffalo have already begun. “Even though the Patriots are sure to throw it more than three times, it still leaves a bit of mystery for what the Patriots can and will do to attack the Bills.”
- Dakota Randall finds that Bills DL Harrison Phillips is openly talking about making the Patriots offense one-dimensional. /Weren’t the Pats one-dimensional when they beat the Bills on Dec. 6th?
- Zack Green gives us Sunday’s Patriots-Bills forecast in Foxboro: Wind gusts of 20 MPH possible during the game.
- Steve Hewitt tells us how COVID-19 uncertainty is impacting Patriots’ preparation for Bills.
- Andrew Callahan looks at what the Pats will do if two of their top three receivers are out Sunday.
- Zack Cox suggests practice squadders Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon could play important roles vs. the Bills.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Hunter Henry making the Patriots tight end position instrumental again.
- Alex Barth relays Devin McCourty putting Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game in perspective.
- Zack Cox highlights Jakobi Meyers on how N’Keal Harry inspired him to join the Patriots.
- Ryan Hannable looks at why Mac Jones is so hard on himself.
- Ryan Hannable discusses the good and bad news from practice Wednesday.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Matthew Judon earns Patriots Ron Hobson good guy media award for 2021.
- Alexandra Francisco tells us where Matthew Slater ranks in Patriots history with his latest Pro Bowl nod.
- CBS Boston tells us hwo the Patriots can clinch a playoff berth, and the AFC East, in Week 16.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Tom Brady talks memorable career touchdowns with broadcasting legend Vin Scully.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Josh McDaniels: “Bit of a tug of war” playing Bills twice in a short period.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 16 announcers’ schedule. Bills at Patriots (CBS) Ian Eagle, Charles Davis.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: David Andrews, Nick Folk among players left out.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 Pro Bowl snubs: Cordarrelle Patterson, Roquan Smith lead list of players who deserved recognition.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Which players didn’t get recognition they deserve?
- Michael Rothstein (ESPN) Pro Bowl selections bring an extra $2.2 million in bonuses and escalators for players.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: What would a trade package for Aaron Rodgers look like? Plus, chances of a Houston coaching change, the Niners’ Trey Lance alternatives last draft, Russell Wilson’s future, Kenny Pickett’s landing spot and more!
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Bears need to change with the times and relieve Matt Nagy of his duties.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking AFC teams fighting for wild card spots heading into Week 16.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) The 14 teams projected to make the playoffs, plus every team’s chances of getting in
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 16. Mac Jones 12th.
- Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) NFL execs vote on awards: Who’s MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Offensive Rookie of the Year?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick, Matt LaFleur have best odds for coach of the year, with 3 games left.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Four NFL head coaches who should see early Black Mondays.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A weekly Monday night doubleheader feels inevitable.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL wanted to cancel Week 15 postponed games; NFLPA’s pushback resulted in players getting paid
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL against the spread picks: Bills-Patriots square off in crucial rematch. “I’ll take the Patriots, who will have to play a more conventional game than the first meeting but on the whole have been the better team this season.”
- MMQB Staff (SI) Week 16 picks. 2 out of 3 pick the Pats.
