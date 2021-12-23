 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 12/23/21 - Pats, Bills playing mind games ahead of Sunday

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Josh McDaniels: “Bit of a tug of war” playing Bills twice in a short period.
  • Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 16 announcers’ schedule. Bills at Patriots (CBS) Ian Eagle, Charles Davis.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: David Andrews, Nick Folk among players left out.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 Pro Bowl snubs: Cordarrelle Patterson, Roquan Smith lead list of players who deserved recognition.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Which players didn’t get recognition they deserve?
  • Michael Rothstein (ESPN) Pro Bowl selections bring an extra $2.2 million in bonuses and escalators for players.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: What would a trade package for Aaron Rodgers look like? Plus, chances of a Houston coaching change, the Niners’ Trey Lance alternatives last draft, Russell Wilson’s future, Kenny Pickett’s landing spot and more!
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Bears need to change with the times and relieve Matt Nagy of his duties.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking AFC teams fighting for wild card spots heading into Week 16.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) The 14 teams projected to make the playoffs, plus every team’s chances of getting in
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 16. Mac Jones 12th.
  • Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) NFL execs vote on awards: Who’s MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Offensive Rookie of the Year?
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick, Matt LaFleur have best odds for coach of the year, with 3 games left.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Four NFL head coaches who should see early Black Mondays.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) A weekly Monday night doubleheader feels inevitable.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL wanted to cancel Week 15 postponed games; NFLPA’s pushback resulted in players getting paid
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL against the spread picks: Bills-Patriots square off in crucial rematch. “I’ll take the Patriots, who will have to play a more conventional game than the first meeting but on the whole have been the better team this season.”
  • MMQB Staff (SI) Week 16 picks. 2 out of 3 pick the Pats.

