Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor remain non-participants

The New England Patriots continued to be without three at the skill positions on Thursday.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed a second practice because of an illness. And at wide receiver, veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne also remained missing while respectively in the NFL’s concussion and Covid-19 protocols.
Eight members of the active roster were limited participants as the Buffalo Bills near.
Here’s the updated injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Patriots
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)
- WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
Bills
- DT Star Lotulelei (personal)
- CB Cam Lewis (illness)
Stevenson started and rushed 10 times against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday, while Agholor caught four passes before exiting in the fourth quarter with a head injury. Both have now been sidelined for consecutive sessions. And so has Bourne, who does not count against the current 53-man roster after being moved to the Covid-19 reserve list on Monday. As for Buffalo, two on the defensive side were added to the injury report as non-participants after the week opened with a walkthrough.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Patriots
- RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
- RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
- WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
- C David Andrews (shoulder)
- DT Christian Barmore (knee)
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
- S Adrian Phillips (knee)
- K Nick Folk (left knee)
Bills
- RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
- S Micah Hyde (back)
With Stevenson not on hand, a pair of running backs continued to be limited for the Patriots on Thursday. Harris had been ruled out ahead of Week 15 with a hamstring injury, and Bolden handled 38 snaps on offense to go with 13 snaps on special teams while managing a knee injury.
FULL PARTICIPATION
Patriots
- no players listed
Bills
- QB Josh Allen (foot)
- WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
- DE Jerry Hughes (neck)
The Patriots removed captain Matthew Slater from the injury report after the 10-time Pro Bowler on special teams practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to an illness. And two starters graduated to full participation on Thursday for the Bills, joining a 2020 second-team All-Pro quarterback in Allen, who remained listed with a left foot sprain.
