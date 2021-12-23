Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor remain non-participants

The New England Patriots continued to be without three at the skill positions on Thursday.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed a second practice because of an illness. And at wide receiver, veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne also remained missing while respectively in the NFL’s concussion and Covid-19 protocols.

Eight members of the active roster were limited participants as the Buffalo Bills near.

Here’s the updated injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

Bills

DT Star Lotulelei (personal)

CB Cam Lewis (illness)

Stevenson started and rushed 10 times against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday, while Agholor caught four passes before exiting in the fourth quarter with a head injury. Both have now been sidelined for consecutive sessions. And so has Bourne, who does not count against the current 53-man roster after being moved to the Covid-19 reserve list on Monday. As for Buffalo, two on the defensive side were added to the injury report as non-participants after the week opened with a walkthrough.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

S Micah Hyde (back)

With Stevenson not on hand, a pair of running backs continued to be limited for the Patriots on Thursday. Harris had been ruled out ahead of Week 15 with a hamstring injury, and Bolden handled 38 snaps on offense to go with 13 snaps on special teams while managing a knee injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

QB Josh Allen (foot)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

DE Jerry Hughes (neck)

The Patriots removed captain Matthew Slater from the injury report after the 10-time Pro Bowler on special teams practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to an illness. And two starters graduated to full participation on Thursday for the Bills, joining a 2020 second-team All-Pro quarterback in Allen, who remained listed with a left foot sprain.