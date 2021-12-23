 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor remain non-participants

The second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough.

By Oliver Thomas
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New England Patriots continued to be without three at the skill positions on Thursday.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed a second practice because of an illness. And at wide receiver, veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne also remained missing while respectively in the NFL’s concussion and Covid-19 protocols.

Eight members of the active roster were limited participants as the Buffalo Bills near.

Here’s the updated injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)
  • WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

Bills

  • DT Star Lotulelei (personal)
  • CB Cam Lewis (illness)

Stevenson started and rushed 10 times against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday, while Agholor caught four passes before exiting in the fourth quarter with a head injury. Both have now been sidelined for consecutive sessions. And so has Bourne, who does not count against the current 53-man roster after being moved to the Covid-19 reserve list on Monday. As for Buffalo, two on the defensive side were added to the injury report as non-participants after the week opened with a walkthrough.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

  • RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
  • RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
  • WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
  • C David Andrews (shoulder)
  • DT Christian Barmore (knee)
  • LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
  • S Adrian Phillips (knee)
  • K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

  • RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
  • S Micah Hyde (back)

With Stevenson not on hand, a pair of running backs continued to be limited for the Patriots on Thursday. Harris had been ruled out ahead of Week 15 with a hamstring injury, and Bolden handled 38 snaps on offense to go with 13 snaps on special teams while managing a knee injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

  • no players listed

Bills

  • QB Josh Allen (foot)
  • WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
  • DE Jerry Hughes (neck)

The Patriots removed captain Matthew Slater from the injury report after the 10-time Pro Bowler on special teams practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to an illness. And two starters graduated to full participation on Thursday for the Bills, joining a 2020 second-team All-Pro quarterback in Allen, who remained listed with a left foot sprain.

