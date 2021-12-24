New England Patriots links 2/24/21 - Patriots vs. Bills: Game plans, previews, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bills Thursday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection.
- Mike Dussault gives us his Patriots Week 16 rooting guide.
- What they’re saying: Buffalo Bills.
- Angelique Fiske tells us how the Patriots gave back this holiday season.
- Press Conferences: Kyle Dugger - J.C. Jackson - Hunter Henry - Gunner Olszewski - Adrian Phillips - David Andrews.
- One-on-One with Devin McCourty (2.51 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook 12/23: Bills preview and NFL Week 16 predictions. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered 12/23: NFL Week 16 picks, previewing the Bills and playoff picture. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: How Pats set QB Mac Jones up for success against Bills defense.
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots Bills II. 1. Get physical. ‘I’m not asking. After last week’s “effort” against the Dolts, I’m telling you.’
- Luke Ervin and Thomas Baslios (PatsBuzz) Patriots vs. Bills Preview: 5 keys to victory and a score prediction. 1. Get pressure on Josh Allen and keep him in the pocket using a disciplined pass rush.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) The Patriots face the Bills in a battle for the AFC East title.
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots-Bills Preview: Christmas in Foxboro.
- Andrew Callahan finds the Patriots want their division back — and they’re ready to take it.
- Andy Hart thumbnails the 5 most important Patriots heading toward the playoffs.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Notebook: Patriots-Bills injury reports, playoff-clinching scenarios, More.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Adrian Phillips seeing higher intensity practices with Bills approaching.
- Karen Guregian relays newly-minted Pro Bowl corner J.C. Jackson is ‘trying to create my own island’.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Isle of Denial — J.C. Jackson has become a ‘lockdown’ cornerback.
- Chris Mason hears Kyle Dugger explaining his side of Michael Pittman fight, says ‘I’ve gotta be smarter.’
- Chris Mason highlights David Andrews on Matthew Slater: Slater is “a Pro Bowler in life, too.”
- Ryan Hannable highlights Jakobi Meyers revealing his reason for signing with the Patriots as undrafted rookie. /Gotta love that competitiveness and confidence.
- Zack Cox’ Friday Patriots Mailbag: Why N’Keal Harry could have big opportunity vs. Bills.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) “Elite Eatz with Kyle Van Noy” featuring Jakobi Meyers.
- Hayden Bird talks about 10 things we learned from Episode 6 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena’. Brady, Vince Wilfork, and Richard Sherman discussed the eventful 2014 season, including “Deflategate” as well as the famous ending to Super Bowl XLIX. /Really good episode.
- Nick Stevens gives us his Patriots fan’s rooting guide for Week 16.
- Keith Pearson’s NFL Bet Box, Week 16: Buffalo at Patriots (-2) – “When these teams played earlier this month in scenic Orchard Park, the belief in the Pats didn’t start until the weekend. This time around it is going in the opposite direction. It felt like these teams were going to split from the get-go. But really, when was the last time the Bills beat a good Patriots team in Foxboro?” Patriots 23-20.
- Michael Hurley talks about Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown and the reality of elastic principles in pursuit of a Super Bowl; and makes his Week 16 picks. Patriots win.
- CBS Boston staff make their Week 16 Patriots-Bills predictions. 5 of 5 pick Pats to win.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: The Christmas variety show, Patriots style. (68 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek Havens and Steve Balestrieri preview Bills vs. Patriots. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Week 16 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries; More.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL on Christmas by the numbers: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Rodgers headline all-time Christmas performances
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson trying to create his own island.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Last week is a learning experience, I have to play better.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2021 NFL playoffs: Five contenders with the most difficult paths to the postseason.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 16 NFL game picks: Patriots complete sweep of Bills 26-20.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “No discussions” on changing the status of any Week 16 game
- Madeline Coleman (SI) NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID-19.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Week 16 NFL picks. 7 of 7 pick Patriots to win.
VIEW FROM BUFFALO
- Mark Gaughan (Buffalo News) PlayAction: Helping O-line with scheme looks like good option for Bills offense.
- Nick Wojton (BillsWire) Bills at Patriots: 3 key matchups in Week 16. 1. Stefon Diggs vs. J.C. Jackson.
- Sal Maiorana (Democrat & Chronicle) Points will be ‘at a premium.’ Bills will have to do better in red zone.
- Chris Brown (BuffaloBills) 6 things to watch for in Bills at Patriots. 1. AFC East there for the taking.
- Matt Parrino (NYUpstate) National disrespect ‘pisses off’ Jordan Poyer: Bills defense can earn some Sunday vs. Patriots.
- Sean Murphy (BuffaloRumblings) Five Patriots to watch and five Bills to watch in Sunday’s matchup.
- Nick Wojton (BillsWire) 3 Patriots players the Bills must game plan for in Week 16.
- Nick Wojton (BillsWire) Bills focused on Patriots, not Cole Beasley or any possible distractions.
- Dante Lasting (BuffaloBills) Bills lean on player-driven leadership to prepare for rematch against the Patriots
