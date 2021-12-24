Patriots vs. Bills Friday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor ruled out for Week 16

The New England Patriots have ruled out Rhamondre Stevenson and Nelson Agholor in advance of Sunday’s AFC East rematch with the Buffalo Bills.

The rookie running back and the veteran wide receiver stayed sidelined as work concluded inside Gillette Stadium on Friday. Due to an illness and a concussion, respectively, it marked the third consecutive missed practice for both.

Sixth-round safety Joshuah Bledsoe also will not face Buffalo after being added to the injury report with a calf issue.

Here’s the rest of the game statuses heading into the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

OUT

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf)

Bills

no players listed

In addition to the three ruled out, receiver Kendrick Bourne has remained on the Covid-19 reserve list for the Patriots since Monday and does not count against the current active roster. The Bills also moved wideout Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford to the list on Christmas Eve after previously transferring slot target Cole Beasley, guard Jon Feliciano, tackle Dion Dawkins and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

DT Star Lotulelei (personal)

Eight stand as questionable for New England after practicing in a partial capacity, including Harry out wide, who exited in the fourth quarter last Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts. And Lotulelei, Buffalo’s lone player listed as questionable, did not practice on Thursday or Friday for personal reasons. The run-stopping defensive tackle has started eight of his nine appearances this season to log 16 tackles and three sacks. Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders respectively finished the week as a non-participant and a limited participant with rest days and will go without game designations.